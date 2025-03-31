Inside new hidden gem coffee shop in historic Sunderland building

4 . A slice of East End history

The Eagle Building is one of the city’s most-historic buildings, a stone eagle still guarding over the buildings, now a hub of businesses, in the East End. Originally the site of a pub dating back to the late 17th century, the building housed The Three Crowns which over the years became the Eagle Tavern. Although the original eagle sculpture atop the building was removed in the 1920s, a new one was installed when the buildings were renovated in the early 2000s. For those unsure of where it is, it's next door to The Quayside Exchange. | Sunderland Echo