Inside new hidden gem coffee shop in historic Sunderland building

Following on from The Chair business which Sarah Hume opened in The Eagle Building three years ago, the city businesswoman has extended the brand to create a coffee snug.
In a unit at the back of The Chair, which specialises in hairdressing and cosmetology, the snug has transformed an empty space, taking it back to its original brickwork.
The new addition opened its doors on High Street East over Mother’s Day weekend, and Sarah said she’s pleased with how it’s been received.
“When I opened The Chair, it was always the plan to include a coffee offering,” said Sarah. “This is such a great building with so much character. This was an empty unit at the back and we took it back to its original features and made it cosier.
“There is so much happening in Sunderland at the minute, especially at this end of town, and it’s great to be a part of that as an independent business.”
Here’s what to expect from the coffee snug at The Chair:
1. Extending the brand
City businesswoman Sarah Hume opened the coffee snug as an extension to The Chair, which she established in the Eagle Building three years ago. | Sunderland Echo
2. A cosy space
The snug can seat around 15 people inside. There is also outdoor seating and plans to utilise the courtyard space over the summer months. | Sunderland Echo
3. Local brews
The coffee snug uses beans from Baristocracy, a coffee roasters based in North Shields. Dairy and dairy-free milks are available. Prices start at £2.30 for an espresso and £3 for an Americano. Other drinks including herbal tea, hot chocolates and smoothies are also available. | Sunderland Echo
4. A slice of East End history
The Eagle Building is one of the city’s most-historic buildings, a stone eagle still guarding over the buildings, now a hub of businesses, in the East End. Originally the site of a pub dating back to the late 17th century, the building housed The Three Crowns which over the years became the Eagle Tavern.
Although the original eagle sculpture atop the building was removed in the 1920s, a new one was installed when the buildings were renovated in the early 2000s. For those unsure of where it is, it's next door to The Quayside Exchange.
