Inside new hidden gem coffee shop at Sunderland Minster

A city businesswoman is bringing comfort classics like school cake to the cafe space at Sunderland Minster.

Roker businesswoman Angie Ogleby has opened Cafe at the Minster | Sunderland Echo

Angie Ogleby has taken over the cafe and coffee shop space at the city landmark, a section of the church which has been closed for some time.

The 43-year-old from Roker started running her own hospitality businesses in lockdown, doing meal preps and then branching into cakes with venture Chubby’s, offering celebration cakes, cupcakes, brownies and other sweet treats.

Both services proved popular and she soon outgrew her kitchen at home.

The mum-of-three began looking at premises in her home city and, with the support of an advisor from North East BIC, found the space at the Minster.

The cafe area is still a bit of a hidden gem | Sunderland Echo

“It was perfect,” said Angie who this month opened the space as Cafe at the Minster. “I was getting busier and busier with my other businesses, to the point where I was having to knock people back because I ran out of space.

“I was originally looking for somewhere to open a cake shop but really fell in love with this space, which wanted a cafe offering.

“I had a think about it and decided it was a great way to expand. I’m trying to work in as much as I can to be inclusive to everyone. So there’s vegan options on the menu, a great kids corner and I’ve kept the prices fair.”

Cafe at the Minster is open Tuesdays to Sundays | Sunderland Echo

The menu includes full English breakfast, with meat and vegan options available, sandwiches, omelettes, eggs benedict, quiches, jacket potatoes, sandwiches, corned beef slices and paninis with cakes including school cake and custard, scones, brownies and more.

Prices start from £2.50 for beans on toast and sandwiches. Jacket potatoes are priced from £3 and paninis are priced from £5.

Drinks, meanwhile, are £1.20 for a range of different teas, with coffees from £1.75 for an espresso.

The kids corner provides books, toys and colouring materials to keep little ones entertained.

Speaking about the first week of business, Angie said: “A lot of people who visit the Minster say it’s great to have a cafe open here again, but there’s a lot of people who still don’t even realise there’s a coffee shop space here.

“It’s such a great location next to the Empire and everything else that’s happening round here.”

*Cafe at the Minster is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 3pm, with breakfast served 9.30am to 11.45am and lunch until 3pm.