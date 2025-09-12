I'm spoiled for choice! The North East's top 19 restaurants based on TripAdvisor ratings

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 10:39 BST

Tripadvisor has revealed the top North East restaurants.

The North East has a wealth of top restaurants and many of them are well reviewed on Tripadvisor.

So we’ve put together a list of 19 venues, all of which have a 4.9* or above Tripadvisor rating.

Take a look through at some of the North East’s best restaurants.

These are some of the best North East restaurants, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Best North East restaurants

These are some of the best North East restaurants, according to Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps

The Natural Grocer @ No 13, on Cattle Market, in Hexham, has a 5* star rating from 222 Tripadvisor reviews.

2. The Natural Grocer @ No 13, Hexham

The Natural Grocer @ No 13, on Cattle Market, in Hexham, has a 5* star rating from 222 Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps

Sonnet Restaurant, on Bondgate Without, in Alnwick, has a 5* star rating from 180 Tripadvisor reviews.

3. Sonnet Restaurant, Alnwick

Sonnet Restaurant, on Bondgate Without, in Alnwick, has a 5* star rating from 180 Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps

Simla, on Side, in Newcastle, has a 4.9* star rating from 4,099 Tripadvisor reviews.

4. Simla, Newcastle

Simla, on Side, in Newcastle, has a 4.9* star rating from 4,099 Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps

