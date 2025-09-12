I'll be leading a foraging walk where people can pick their own food

People will be able to pick their own food with an expert guide to enjoy the flavours of autumn.

A foraging walk will be held at Dalton Moor Farm, at Dalton-Le-Dale, Seaham - a 24-acre regenerative veganic fruit farm and food forest, with around 108 acres of mixed native woodland.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 21, when it will be opening its meadows, woodland and orchard to visitors keen to find out all about foraging.

Taking the form of a leisurely, three-hour walk, the event will be led by the farm’s owner Dr Jenny Connor, who has spent 5 years growing crops, rewilding and regenerating the land.

Not only will she be able to point out which plants are edible, but also educate walkers on the various medicinal properties they possess.

“There are many reasons why we might want to go foraging,” said Jenny. “It might be for food, for medicines, or for materials, like our ancestors did, or perhaps for fresh air, exercise and fun with friends and family.

“But it can be challenging – and unsafe – to begin, if you aren’t familiar with the wild plants growing around you.

“So, the best place to start is by going out foraging with an experienced guide who is knowledgeable about the plants and also knows how to teach you about them starting from the basics.

“Because knowing the plants and being able to teach are two distinct skills.”

The foraging event is part of year-round programme of events at the farm, which also runs The School of Sustainable Living and Wellbeing.

The farm also produces a range of vegan foods and drinks, made from its own fresh wild and cultivated plants, which can be purchased on site or online.

The Introduction to Foraging Walk will take place between 10am and 1.30pm and tickets cost £42 for adults, £30 for concessions and £19.20 for children aged between five and 16, with no charge for under-fives.

All tickets can be booked at www.daltonmoorfarm.co.uk