I went to the Greggs pub in Fenwick Newcastle and was amazed by one key aspect

From jukeboxes to original beers on tap, the new collaboration between Greggs and Fenwick is an incredible experience.

This year marks the third edition of the coming together of two North East icons. Previous editions have seen Fenwick turn into a bistro inspired by the bakery, while last year the two brands opened a champagne bar.

This time around, it was time for the pair to honour the traditional British pub, and we were given a first look around what has been named the Golden Flake Tavern.

A meal at the new collaboration between Greggs and Fenwick | Jason Button/NationalWorld

Taking up a corner of the first floor of Fenwick, the pub is accessible from the Barrack Street entrance to the shop, but once you enter you could easily be in any city pub across the country.

I think this is the first takeaway from the site, and arguably the main one. While there are plenty of pop-up bars which look to encourage the look and feel of various locations or themes, this is one of the best I’ve seen in terms of immersiveness.

The team behind the setup have evidently done the work to mak sure this is not just a one-and-done sort of space, but one which rewards repeat viewings thanks to the amount of little intricate details put into the space, from the snug with frosted glass to the artwork from local artist Mul on the walls.

The Golden Flake Tavern in Newcastle. | Jason Button/National World

The drink options also encourage additional visits thanks to the impressive cocktail options alongside two new beers, released with support from Newcastle brewery Full Circle Brew Co.

The food on offer is also expertly crafted, and is perfect for a cold Autumn afternoon in the city. We all know that, aside from the peak of summer in a beer garden, the best pub experiences come during the colder months when you just want to sit with a couple of drinks and keep warm.

Between now and February, there is a new spot to do exactly that - and it just happens to be on the first floor of a department store.

I think this is the best thing to take away from the new space is to compare it with what makes any pub great. A cosy atmosphere for the colder months, a good range of interesting drinks, and a real sense of identity.

Based on these, the Golden Flake Tavern has what it takes to go head to head with many of the full-time establishments across the city.