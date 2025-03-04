You’d be forgiven for driving past Sri Ceylon in Whitehall Terrace, just past the main traffic lights junction on Hylton Road, and missing it.

But owners Don Chathura Sachinthaka and Dilini Colombage are hoping to change that by stamping their unique city venture on the map.

Chathura moved to the North East from the South Asian country - which is historically known as Ceylon - to study business management at Northumbria University.

Although he was able to find some Sri Lankan food in Newcastle, he noticed a real gap in the market in Sunderland.

He and his wife took over the former cafe site last May and gave it a colourful makeover with traditional signs and wooden masks from the island country.

They’ve also imported dishes on which to serve the food, to add to the Sri Lankan experience.

Chathura says authenticity is a key part of their offering. Here’s a look at what to expect:

Owners Don Chathura Sachinthaka and Dilini Colombage opened the restaurant in Millfield after noticing a gap in the market for authentic Sri Lankan food.

There's a broad range of Sri Lankan curries on the menu, with meat and vegetarian options. Pictured is the cashew and pea curry, priced £6.50. Other options include devilled chicken curry, beef curry, okra curry and lentil curry amongst others.

The name combines Sri Lanka with its historic name of Ceylon.