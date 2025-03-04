I went to Sunderland's only Sri Lankan restaurant and it's bringing a melting pot of flavour to the city

Tucked away in Pallion there’s a melting pot of rich Sri Lankan flavours on offer.

You’d be forgiven for driving past Sri Ceylon in Whitehall Terrace, just past the main traffic lights junction on Hylton Road, and missing it.

But owners Don Chathura Sachinthaka and Dilini Colombage are hoping to change that by stamping their unique city venture on the map.

Chathura moved to the North East from the South Asian country - which is historically known as Ceylon - to study business management at Northumbria University.

Although he was able to find some Sri Lankan food in Newcastle, he noticed a real gap in the market in Sunderland.

He and his wife took over the former cafe site last May and gave it a colourful makeover with traditional signs and wooden masks from the island country.

They’ve also imported dishes on which to serve the food, to add to the Sri Lankan experience.

Chathura says authenticity is a key part of their offering. Here’s a look at what to expect:

1. Family-run business

2. A kaleidoscope of curry options

3. Bringing Sri Lanka to Sunderland

Chathura said: "We opened Sri Ceylon because we wanted to give people in Sunderland the chance to try authentic Sri Lankan food. We use only fresh ingredients and it's the kind of food served in homes in Sri Lanka, as well as street food."

4. Bringing something different to the city's dining scene

