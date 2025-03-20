The new venture has been brought to the city by mother and son team, Monica and Lorenzo, who are bringing the warmth of Greece and Italy, from where they hail, to Chester Road.

They opened the doors this week and Monica says they’ve already a great reaction to the site, which is named after initials of close family members, with the infinity symbol also forming part of the logo.

Monica said: “We knew the people who had this cafe before and always thought it was a great location, being so close to the hospital.

“We have always wanted to be a diverse cafe, where people can enjoy traditional food from all over the world, and the hospital has all walks of life.

“We have had mums coming in with their babies to staff coming before a shift and anxious people before an appointment who want a calming place to come. We try to bring some joy.”

The majority of the food on offer is homemade and features options such a cheesecakes, tiramisu, cannoli, croissants, bougatsa (filled Greek pastries), feta pie, croissant rolls , pizza squares, Italian coffees and more.

Here’s a look around:

1 . Family-run business Mogi has opened its doors this month, March, and has been brought to the city by Lorenzo and his mum, Monica. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . A range of pick me ups There's a range of Greek and Italian pastries on offer, reflecting the family's heritage, with sweet and savoury options. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Location, location, location Mogi is directly opposite the Chester Road entrance to Sunderland Royal Hospital and is already proving popular with healthcare staff, as well as people attending appointments. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . Bringing the outdoors indoors The living olive tree in the centre of the cafe has already proved a talking point. Monica said: "We wanted to make people feel how they do on holiday, calm and relaxed, and nature plays a big part of that." | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales