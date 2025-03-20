The new venture has been brought to the city by mother and son team, Monica and Lorenzo, who are bringing the warmth of Greece and Italy, from where they hail, to Chester Road.
They opened the doors this week and Monica says they’ve already a great reaction to the site, which is named after initials of close family members, with the infinity symbol also forming part of the logo.
Monica said: “We knew the people who had this cafe before and always thought it was a great location, being so close to the hospital.
“We have always wanted to be a diverse cafe, where people can enjoy traditional food from all over the world, and the hospital has all walks of life.
“We have had mums coming in with their babies to staff coming before a shift and anxious people before an appointment who want a calming place to come. We try to bring some joy.”
The majority of the food on offer is homemade and features options such a cheesecakes, tiramisu, cannoli, croissants, bougatsa (filled Greek pastries), feta pie, croissant rolls , pizza squares, Italian coffees and more.
Here’s a look around:
