It’s all change at the Winter Gardens.

Sea Change has opened at the Winter Gardens | Sunderland

With the cafe site at the museum site empty for around a year, it was refreshing to walk in last Wednesday for lunch and seeing nearly every seat taken.

There was a real buzz about the place, a hullabaloo of coffee cup clinks and chitter chatter, as people checked out the new cafe operator, Sea Change, who’ve taken root in Sunderland as a sister site to the original site in South Shields.

As well as bringing back a much-needed cafe offering to the museum, Sea Change has brought with it its ethos of helping neurodivergent adults into work while creating a hub for the community - so you can expect pink slices with a purpose.

It’s a great concept, one that’s proved its worth in Shields, and fits perfectly into the museum site, which welcomes all walks of life through its doors.

I managed to find a window seat overlooking the Winter Gardens’ collection of 2,000 tropical plants and space age-like water feature. Surely one of the most underrated cafe views in the city: a peaceful spot to enjoy a cuppa surrounded by nature.

Understandably, Sea Change are still finding their feet, this was their first week of service, so it’s a limited menu for now as they bed into the new unit and kitchen, which is much larger than the original Sea Change - around three times the size, I’d say.

Moving forward, the chef is looking to whip up dishes inspired by the museum’s collections, giving them the chance to flex their culinary creativity.

You can expect the full menu from Easter. But, in the meantime, the current menu certainly fills a hole if you’re looking for a cuppa and a cake and a quick bite to eat.

The Menu until Easter

Sandwich and a slab of cake at the new Sea Change | Sunderland Echo

Cheesas - grilled cheese sandwiches - are a signature dish at the original Sea Change and they’re already looking like a popular option here with the grill machines going pedal to the metal on my visit.

There’s five options from which to choose: Cheese Dream, You Wanna Pizza Me?, Tuna Melt Down, Bombay and Hot Stuff, priced from £6.95 to £8.95.

In keeping with the strong focus on vegan and vegetarian food at Sea Change in Shields, most options can be made vegan or veggie.

Cold sandwiches are priced one filling for £5.95 or two fillings for £6.95 and come with a salad. Fillings include mature cheddar, vegan cheddar, sliced ham, Branston pickle, tuna mayo, coronation chicken, homemade coleslaw and pease pudding. Again, many of the options are vegan or veggie.

Jacket potatoes are available at £6.50 for one filling or £7.50 for two fillings.

There’s also toasted tea cakes, croissants, scones and cakes available and kids’ lunchboxes, priced £4.95.

I had a cheese and ham sandwich and it did what it said on the tin and was a good-sized portion, served on fresh bloomer bread. I was grabbing a quick lunch on my break, but looking forward to going back and trying some of the more adventurous dishes once the cafe has got into its flow.

It came in a cardboard bowl, but again, that was just for the first week as they get used to the site - and plate washing loads, I’m guessing, as the place was packed.

The carrot cake was the highlight - a perfectly moist slab with a tickle of spice, a velvety frosting and a good balance of texture with a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds and crushed nuts. A perfect little pick me up.

Drinks-wise, there’s a range of hot drinks starting from £2 for a breakfast tea and £2.95 for an Americano, as well as cold coffees and hot chocolate - which can be made vegan.

I had an iced Americano, which had a great thickness and strength to it. My bill for a sandwich, cake and coffee came to £13.80 (with a 10% offer they were running in the first week), which is really fair for lunch in a city centre and all the rising bills, from produce to energy, hospitality businesses are faced with these days.

Knowing that every sip of coffee is putting something good back into the community is an added bonus; helping Sea Change with their mission to encourage people to “see the able, not the label.”

Service-wise, it’s table service once you’ve ordered at the till with your table number. New jobs have been created by the new site, with some staff brought over from the original and, despite being rushed off their feet, service was really friendly and personable. They’ve already managed to create an inviting spot, which is no mean feat when taking over a large venue like this.

As I’ve said, it’s very early days at the new cafe, but it’s already a great, fresh addition, one that genuinely cares about its staff and customers.

More than just a cafe, community is at the heart of what they do as they breathe new life into this site - and because it has its own entrance on the park side, there’s scope to do great things outside of the museum opening hours.

There’s a number of events lined up, including The Long Good Friday easter disco on Friday, April 18 from 3pm to 11pm.

It’s free entry with DJ sets from Kites, Spence, Nick Wraith and Gavin Caine spinning disco tracks, 80s pop, house, electronica, dub and more with craft ales, wines and cocktails available.

Opening hours and seating

There’s a bold orange and green colour scheme | Sunderland Echo

Sea Change has put its stamp on the site, with feature wallpaper and a bold green and orange colour scheme, which makes for a welcoming and cheery environment - and, of course, those calming views over the tropical plants.

You’ll also find their signature sea horse on signage and labels, a familiar logo to its firm Shields following.

Seating-wise, there’s a range of booths, standard seating, sofas and window seats overlooking the gardens.

The cafe is very family-friendly and there’s a kids’ corner with toys so parents and guardians can enjoy a cuppa in peace.

Sea Change is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. In line with museum opening hours, it’s closed on Sundays.

The terrace, which is dog-friendly, is also available, with more seating to be added in the warmer months.

Sewing the seeds of change

Repairs have been taking place at the Museum & Winter Gardens | Sunderland Echo

The Winter Gardens itself is in need of some TLC - and, thankfully, it’s getting some.

Much-needed funding has been secured to make repairs to corrosion, glazing failure and mechanical systems within the Winter Gardens, protecting its tropical plant collections.

The Arts Council recently awarded £488,000 to the Winter Gardens, which was match funded by Sunderland City Council with £171,000 from its own funds, bringing the total investment in repairs to the Winter Gardens to £660,000.

The funding announcement comes as work nears completion on repairs to the roof and masonry of the original Grade II listed 1879 Museum & Winter Gardens.

This was carried out with the support of a £349,000 MEND2 grant from an earlier round of Arts Council funding in 2023, with the remaining £151,000 coming from the City Council.

It takes the total investment in improving the venue overall to more than a £1million.

And that’s not all.

This latest funding forms part of a package of funding that Sunderland City Council is pulling together for the museum, including plans to submit a bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund in May 2025 for a multi-million pound redevelopment of Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.