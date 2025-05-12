I tried Turtle Bay's new brunch menu and it was amazing

On Saturday, I went down to the Northern Quarter branch of Turtle Bay to try out their brand new breakfast/brunch menu and it was delicious! Guests can now select their food from the brunch and lunch menus for their bottomless meal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turtle Bay is known for their bottomless brunch’s and cocktail deals but it genuinely surprised me how good the food actually is.

Turtle Bay's new brunch menu | National World

Some of their new menu options includes: Smashed Avo, Poached Egg & Bacon on Sourdough, Ackee on Sourdough Toast and Breakfast Rotis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I tried their Breakfast Rotis, which is described by Turtle Bay as “a hand-rolled flatbread - soft, warm and perfect for soaking up the Caribbean spices. They're loaded with your choice of smoky bacon or fiery jerk sausage with a fried egg or vegan sausage and sweet plantain. All served with buttery sautéed mushrooms and a punchy sweet chilli jam.”

Banoffee and Mango Coulis cheesecake | National World

I had the vegan version of this which was priced at £9.30 - it was amazing! The chili jam worked perfectly with the sausage, and the plantain (which I have never tried before) was a lovely addition.

As well as this, I also tried their cheesy chips with a jerk seasoning and their Banoffee and Mango Coulis cheesecake.

I truly could not fault the food!

Turtle Bay 2 for 1 cocktails | National World

The drinks were on a special 2 for 1 offer which lasted all day until 7pm. I tried the Jamrock Punch which included: gin, passion fruit, strawberry, apple, grapefruit and lime. As well as this, I had the One Love which included: dark rum, passion fruit, coconut and pineapple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To top this off, the staff were amazing and also offered us a range of their barbeque, jerk and hot sauces to try with our meals.

You can try Turtle Bay’s new menu in locations across the UK, including: Liverpool, Bristol, Newcastle, Preston and Blackpool.