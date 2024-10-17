I tried Dua Lipa’s Pickle and Jalapeño Diet Coke - and I was underwhelmed

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 17th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
The bizarre cocktail has got everyone talking 🥒
  • Dua Lipa shared she adds pickle and jalapeño juice to Diet Coke
  • Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay tried the drink and hated it
  • I tried the drink myself and found it very bland

I taste tested Dua Lipa’s controversial Diet Coke ‘cocktail’, and I have to say I was fairly underwhelmed by the result. 

Chart topper Dua Lipa who is known for her big hits such as New Rules and Don’t Start Now, recently shared a video to social media where she revealed she adds pickle juice and Jalapeño juice to her Diet Coke drink. 

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay tried the concoction following Dua’s video, and in the hilarious clip he took one sip before instantly spitting it out. 

I tried Dua Lipa’s Pickle and Jalapeño Diet Coke - and I was underwhelmed (Photo: Getty/Adobe)I tried Dua Lipa’s Pickle and Jalapeño Diet Coke - and I was underwhelmed (Photo: Getty/Adobe)
I tried Dua Lipa’s Pickle and Jalapeño Diet Coke - and I was underwhelmed (Photo: Getty/Adobe) | Getty/Adobe

I’m always up for trying something new and certainly something unique so I decided to give Dua’s Pickle and Jalapeño Diet Coke a go myself, and here is what I thought.

But before I get into my opinion, let me first tell you how to make this cocktail yourself at home. 

It’s actually very easy and cheap to obtain the ingredients and mix them together. All I needed to buy was a can of Diet Coke, a jar of pickles and a jar of jalapeño’s. 

I pre-added four ice cubes to the glass before adding in the Diet Coke - filling it just over half way, before adding in the pickle juice and then the jalapeño juice.

I was very nervous about taking the first sip, mostly because of the jalapeño juice. Despite liking spicy foods, I’m not a huge fan of jalapeño’s and I thought the spice would be too much for me. 

However, in a surprising twist I was actually incredibly underwhelmed by the drink. 

It was much more bland than I was expecting, so much so that I added even more pickle and jalapeño juice to find out if that was the issue. 

But even with extra juice, I still felt it didn’t give me the taste I was expecting.

I could taste a slight hint of the juices and the spiciness of the jalapeño juice but nothing too overbearing. 

Have you tried Dua Lipa’s Pickle and Jalapeño Diet Coke drink? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below 👇

