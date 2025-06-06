I took my Durham-distilled gin to Dubai to showcase the best of British

From Durham to Dubai, a North East drinks maker took his gin to the UAE to showcase the best of British.

Scott Wilson-Laing has built up a following on home turf, and many national awards, for his hand-crafted gin made at his WL Distillery in South Hetton in County Durham.

Now, he’s taken his tipples global after flying to Dubai as part of a UK delegation to showcase the best of British products to the Middle East and North Africa regions.

He joined guest exhibitors at The Gulf Bar Show, the MENA region’s first dedicated bar and beverage trade show at Madinat Jumeirah.

Gulf Bar Show 2025 brought together over 3,000 industry professionals, 115 exhibitors, and 42 speakers, and 2,417 visitors creating a one-of-a-kind industry event in the MENA region.

Scott said: “The trade mission has been very fruitful, and an immense opportunity to showcase our North East brand on such an exquisite global stage and in one of the most desirable cities in the world – Dubai.

“It was extra special to make history and to be one of the first exhibitors in the region, the brand and products were very well received and experiences like this open up so many opportunities for WL Distillery.”

Scott Wilson-Laing | David Wood

Since launching over lockdown, WL Distillery’s product portfolio range has expanded to six flavours including limited edition festive and Valentine ranges alongside their popular 1st Edition and Wilson’s Gin Club ‘Watermelon and Liquorice’.

Sarah Mooney, HM Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, said: “There is a growing appetite for innovative, premium British spirits in the UAE market, so it was wonderful to see WL Distillery showcasing their exceptional products at The Gulf Bar Show.

“The distillery's commitment to quality and its celebration of the North of England’s rich natural ingredients represents the very best of UK craftsmanship and provenance. The wider trade mission exemplifies exactly the kind of ambitious export growth we want to encourage, creating valuable international partnerships and enhancing the reputation of UK spirits across the Gulf region and beyond."

The trade mission to the UAE follows a recent visit to India where the distillery secured a coveted place with Santander Navigator, to explore the opportunities in Mumbai and New Delhi, alongside showcasing their award-winning gin range at The Vault Festival as part of the UK Craft Pavilion.

Scott added:“International expansion is most definitely in our sights and the recent visits to India and the UAE give us a great flavour of the opportunities that are available on the global stage. The networks and connections formed have been priceless.

“As we near completion of our distillery site extension plans and our new product developments, the future growth and opportunities for the distillery look really exciting as we scale up to the next stage.”

WL Distillery has racked up many accolades over the years, including gold at The Gin Masters, being listed in the London Spirits Top 100 spirits and making Vogue’s ‘Hot List’.

Awards in recent months include being named Gin Distillery of the Year in the Corporate Live Wire Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024 and Bronze Design Award at the World Gin Awards.