I set up a mushroom farm in my Sunderland dining room

A Sunderland businessman has taken homegrown produce to a new level - by creating a fully fledged mushroom farm in his dining room.

Sunderland businessman Brett Larkin in his home farm | Sunderland Echo

Brett Larkin has drawn upon his degree in biomedical science and his interest in the health and mental benefits of mushrooms to create his Urban Harvest Mushrooms business.

Like many people, Brett began taking Lion’s Mane supplements to help with anxiety, but found it difficult to find the mushrooms fresh in their original form.

“By the time they get to the supermarket, the mushrooms are often yellow and broken apart and just not the same, so I decided to have a go at growing my own,” explained Brett who also studied horticulture and applied plant science.

What started as a personal project has mushroomed into a full business, with Brett’s dining room in Hill View now home to a modular mycology farm that recreates the conditions Lion’s Mane needs to grow in a carefully-controlled environment.

Brett has a modular farm at home, including a fruiting room | Sunderland Echo

From the lab area where Brett uses petri dishes to cultivate mycelium to a fruiting room where the unique, shaggy mane-like appearance of the fungi takes shape, the businessman can produce around 40-45 kilos a month from his urban farm.

It’s a precise process of cultivation, sterilisation and incubation, with Brett using AI and a special app to track and monitor humidity, CO2 and temperature levels, which he can adjust even when not at home, as well as monitoring if there’s been any contamination.

Over the months, he’s developed a system where he can maintain the consistency of his mushrooms for the food industry as well as selling direct to consumers.

You can currently enjoy Urban Harvest Mushroom at Good Apple Cafe in Derwent Street, where the chef creates imaginative dishes with Brett’s produce, or you can buy them in packets from the Sunshine Co-operative in High Street West.

Brett’s also been at food fairs where the mushrooms have proved a real talking point.

“People are more used to seeing them in a dehydrated form so when they see them at markets they often point at them and say ‘what’s that’,” explained Brett. “People think they look like natural sponges or soft toys and want to poke them, which is fine.

“It’s great to be able to educate people about them and they seem to really enjoy that aspect. Often with packaged mushrooms it’s a mush of a mushroom, but people don’t actually realise what it’s supposed to look like and I really want to make them more accessible for the local community.”

Brett added: “There’s the gourmet side of the mushrooms which mimics the texture of chicken and meat and really soaks up flavour, meaning it can be used in a variety of ways for dishes and is a great meat replacement.

“But there’s also so many cognitive and neurological health benefits, how they can help regulate your moods and provide immune system support as well as digestive and gut health.

Brett grows the mushrooms from cultures | Sunderland Echo

“I want people to trust the product, so I do 100% quality control - so they get what they’re getting in a really good way.”

Moving forward, Brett is also planning to be at the Local Heroes North East food markets, including the monthly market in Sunniside, and to supply to more cafes and restaurants.

A grant from the Open University’s Business Creators Fund helped him to purchase the necessary specialist equipment for his business such as water distillation systems and the laminar flow hood needed to create a sterile lab.

The sterile mycology lab at Brett's home | Sunderland Echo

It takes around six weeks from growing the mushroom culture, which he had shipped from Niagara Falls and then reproduces in the lab, adding it to a grain spawn, the inoculation process, adding wood pellets to create a substrate to the initial stages of fruiting.

“It’s about mimicking what happens on a tree and how the mushrooms grow through a wound or hollow of the bark. Recreate that, give them the right air and humidity, and they will start to fruit out” explained the urban farmer.

Brett is trying to keep his prices as fair as possible and aims to get as much output as possible from his substrate, meaning he charges around £20 per kilo for Lion’s Mane instead of the more usual £30 per kilo.

He also keeps his 100g bags priced around £2 / £2.50 for consumers.

By growing the mushrooms at home and in a sustainable way, Brett has drastically cut the food miles for local customers and is looking to work with local farmers and shops, even using unwanted coffee grounds from coffee shops to grow the mushrooms.

You can learn more about his farm on the Urban Harvest Mushrooms website where Brett will also be uploading recipes, which you check out at https://urbanharvestmushrooms.com/