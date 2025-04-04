I ranked the best burger restaurants across the North East according to Google reviews

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:53 BST

There are a huge number of burger joints across the region, but which are ranked best?

We all have our own way of enjoying the fast food staple, but some sites across the North East are well known and well loved for their options.

From meat free favourites to the juciest beef you can imagine, these are the best burger restaurants across the North East according to Google reviews.

2Knives in Newcastle's Hoult’s Yard has a perfect five star rating from 208 reviews.

1. 2Knives

2Knives in Newcastle's Hoult’s Yard has a perfect five star rating from 208 reviews. | Newcastle World

Mamu's on Sunderland's coastline has a 4.9 rating from 35 reviews.

2. Mamu's

Mamu's on Sunderland's coastline has a 4.9 rating from 35 reviews. | Google

The brand are well loved across the region and the site in Byker has a 4.8 rating from 265 reviews.

3. Friez and Burgz

The brand are well loved across the region and the site in Byker has a 4.8 rating from 265 reviews. | Google

Heaton Road's Smoke and Sear has a 4.8 rating from 223 reviews.

4. Smoke and Sear

Heaton Road's Smoke and Sear has a 4.8 rating from 223 reviews. | Google

