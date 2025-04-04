We all have our own way of enjoying the fast food staple, but some sites across the North East are well known and well loved for their options.
From meat free favourites to the juciest beef you can imagine, these are the best burger restaurants across the North East according to Google reviews.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.