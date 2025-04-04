We all have our own way of enjoying the fast food staple, but some sites across the North East are well known and well loved for their options.

From meat free favourites to the juciest beef you can imagine, these are the best burger restaurants across the North East according to Google reviews.

1 . 2Knives 2Knives in Newcastle's Hoult’s Yard has a perfect five star rating from 208 reviews. | Newcastle World Photo Sales

2 . Mamu's Mamu's on Sunderland's coastline has a 4.9 rating from 35 reviews. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Friez and Burgz The brand are well loved across the region and the site in Byker has a 4.8 rating from 265 reviews. | Google Photo Sales