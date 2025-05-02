I can't believe Aldi are doing Mojito-flavoured tortilla chips and nacho cheese pork sausages now...
Known for its creative seasonal offerings, the supermarket is expanding the line-up with new and unconventional flavours, including Mojito-flavoured tortilla chips and a Margarita-style lime marinade.
The Mojito Fiesta Tortilla Chips headline the range, offering a zesty blend of lime and mint in a bold departure from traditional savoury snacks. They are joined by the new Margarita Marinade, designed to add a citrus twist to grilled meats or vegetables.
Among the more substantial items are the Nacho Cheese Pork Sausages, made with a pork and beef blend and filled with a melted cheese centre, and a Churro Loaf Cake, offering a cinnamon-spiced alternative for dessert.
The full range includes a variety of products aimed at consumers looking to add Mexican-inspired flair to meals. Items include Chipotle Chilli Wraps , Fiesta Hot Sauce, Agave Infused Lemon Iced Tea, and XXL Deltas Salted Tortilla Chips.
Returning favourites like the Specially Selected Mexican Hand Cooked Crisps in Loaded Nacho Cheese and Smoked Chipotle Mayo flavours will also be available.
In addition to food and drink items, Aldi will be offering themed partyware to complement the range. Cinco de Mayo Party Decorations and a Cinco de Mayo Piñata aim to support at-home celebrations, while novelty Mexican-themed serveware items priced at £4.99, including a chip & dip hat and cactus plate, are designed to complete the festive experience.
