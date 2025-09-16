Fancy tickets to the theatre AND a lunch date at Sunderland’s answer to Central Perk?

To mark the arrival of Friends The Musical Parody at Sunderland Empire later this month, the theatre has teamed up with neighbourhood coffee shop Grinder for a giveaway to perk you up.

Friends the Musical Parody | Submitted

A parody of the famous TV show, the new musical features iconic scenes from all 10 seasons of Friends with a new musical score.

And to mark its debut in the city, the theatre has teamed up with Grinder in New Durham Road for a prize worth more than £150.

The winner will receive a pair of tickets to see Friends the Musical Parody for opening night on September 23, 2025 as well as lunch for you and a friend at Grinder on a date of your choice.

Lunch includes sandwiches, drinks and cakes to eat in, as well as two bags of house blend beans to take home.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody will hit Sunderland Empire’s stage from Tuesday, September 23 to Saturday, September 27. 2025.

How to enter

Grinder in New Durham Road | Sunderland Echo

1. Grab a drink at Grinder + pick up a show leaflet (available in store).

2. Snap a photo with both.

3. Share it on Instagram/Facebook + tag @grindercoffeeco & @sunderland_empire.(Private account? Just send a screenshot in DM to enter.)

Competition closes 17/09/25 and Grinder will notify the winner direct shortly afterwards.