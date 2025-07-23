How to get a free glass of Champagne at popular steakhouse
Marco Pierre White in Durham has launched an offer for people out celebrating their birthday.
Available at the chef’s Steakhouse restaurant at Old Shire Hall at Hotel Indigo on Old Elvet, the glass of Laurent-Perrier will be served during the month of the guest’s birthday.
All you have to do is sign up to the restaurant’s Birthday Club so when you dine at the restaurant you will receive the free glass of bubbles.
In addition, those who sign up before August 31 will be entered into a prize draw to win £250 of restaurant vouchers and a VIP champagne prize directly from Laurent-Perrier.
Tom Orange, general manager said: “This has to be one of the best birthday freebies and makes our restaurant the go-to place for celebrating.
“Laurent-Perrier is one of the world’s best-known Champagnes and has a history dating back to 1812. It’s particularly recognised for its signature style emphasising freshness and elegance and goes perfectly with the ambience of the restaurant.
“To enjoy a free glass of Champagne, while enjoying a delicious meal in the company of friends and family has to be the best way for any birthday celebration and we can’t wait to welcome guests both old and new.”
To sign up to the Birthday Club and receive the free glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne, visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/offers/birthdays
