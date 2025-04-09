How to get a free burger at Sunderland's new Burger Drop as it takes over well-known unit
Burger Drop has taken over the former Angels fish and chip shop in Derwent Street with a full makeover of the site.
Established in Newcastle, it specialises in smash burgers, with meat, vegan, halal and gluten-free options available, as well as platters, chicken wings, chicken wings, loaded fries, desserts and iceburgs (ice cream served in a brioche bun).
Kids meals and super thick shakes, including Nutella brownie coffee, are also available.
As well as its branches in Heaton and Westgate Road in Newcastle, there’s Burger Drops in Whitley Bay, Edinburgh, Manchester - and now Sunderland.
The new branch opens its doors from 6pm this Thursday, April 10.
If you’re fast enough, the first 50 burgers on the night are free, then 50% off for the rest of opening night.
Prices start from £8.50 for a smash beef cheese burger with two patties.
