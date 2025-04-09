Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular North East burger brand is opening in Sunderland city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burger Drop is heading to Sunderland | Sunderland Echo

Burger Drop has taken over the former Angels fish and chip shop in Derwent Street with a full makeover of the site.

Established in Newcastle, it specialises in smash burgers, with meat, vegan, halal and gluten-free options available, as well as platters, chicken wings, chicken wings, loaded fries, desserts and iceburgs (ice cream served in a brioche bun).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids meals and super thick shakes, including Nutella brownie coffee, are also available.

As well as its branches in Heaton and Westgate Road in Newcastle, there’s Burger Drops in Whitley Bay, Edinburgh, Manchester - and now Sunderland.

The new branch opens its doors from 6pm this Thursday, April 10.

If you’re fast enough, the first 50 burgers on the night are free, then 50% off for the rest of opening night.

Prices start from £8.50 for a smash beef cheese burger with two patties.