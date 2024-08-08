How to Celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week in Newcastle and Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National Afternoon Tea Week is just around the corner, running from 12th-18th August, and it's the perfect time to indulge in one of the UK’s tastiest traditions! Newcastle and Sunderland are the ideal places to celebrate this week with a huge range of venues and afternoon teas available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Logan, party expert at Newcastle events company Fizzbox, reveals the best places in the city to enjoy this timeless tradition for Afternoon Tea Week 2024.

Price: From £20 per person

National Afternoon Tea Week

Location: Revolution, Collingwood Street, Newcastle, NE1 1JF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spice up your Afternoon Tea Week at Revolution where tradition meets a tasty twist! Indulge in a mouth-watering spread that includes cheeseburger sliders, crispy fried chicken and roasted cauliflower bites. And don’t forget to save space for dessert because cookie dough s’mores and chocolate brownies await! With a lively atmosphere and the option to add a glass of prosecco or a cocktail, Revolution offers a fun and relaxed vibe. Of course, for the tea purists, a good brew is always on hand!

Price: From £27.50 per person

Location: Your venue in or near Newcastle

Not in the mood to go out? No problem! Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea right at home with this convenient kit delivered straight to your door. Most treats are ready to enjoy straight from the box, and if any assembly is required, it’s a piece of cake! Enjoy savoury bites like chorizo madeleines, smoked salmon tarts, and tomato parmesan biscuits, all offering a modern twist on classic flavours. For those with a sweet tooth, indulge in chocolate choux buns, strawberry white chocolate cheesecake and, of course, scones with jam and cream. It’s a perfect treat without leaving your sofa!

Price: From £17.50 per person

Location: 1-3 Cloth Market, Newcastle, NE1 1EE

Afternoon tea at Revolución De Cuba is where classic meets exotic flair! Treat yourself to a mouth-watering spread with jamon croquettes, mushroom and pepper quesadillas and tropical chicken skewers. For dessert, you’ll chow down on churros and chocolate brownies, both waiting to satisfy your sweet tooth! With a lively, laid-back vibe, this spot offers a fun atmosphere, perfect for enjoying a glass of prosecco or a cocktail and, of course, plenty of tea.

Price: From £50 per person

Location: Newcastle city centre

Get ready for the cheekiest afternoon tea in town! You’ll be greeted by a dashing, shirtless waiter who's all set to serve you tea, scones and plenty of giggles for a full 90 minutes. Start with a glass of bubbly prosecco then dive into an indulgent spread of scones, cakes, and sandwiches. And while you’re savouring those treats, enjoy the view. It's a feast for all your senses! This isn’t just any afternoon tea; it’s one with a playful twist that guarantees a memorable time, perfect for a birthday or hen party.