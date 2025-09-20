Watch as I attempt to make a popular brunch dish at home 🥧

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In my video series Holly’s Kitchen, I am attempting to make my favourite dishes from beloved global cuisines - as a self-confessed terrible cook.

For this episode, I focus on brunch dishes. Going for brunch is one of my absolute favourite past-times, for not only the delicious plates but also the social aspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch as I try to make a brunch dish at home, choosing to make a frittata.

To end the show, I take on a brunch food quiz. See how many points you can score!

Watch the video above to find out how I handle taking on a classic brunch dish.