Historic riverside pub Havelock Arms in Washington reopens with new look and team after £180,000 refit

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:47 BST
A historic pub famous once praised by top critic Egon Ronay has reopened its doors after a mammoth refit.

Oliver Thomason and Louise White, new managing partners at the Havelock Arms.
Oliver Thomason and Louise White, new managing partners at the Havelock Arms. | Submitted.

New management partners Oliver Thomason and Louise White have taken over the Havelock Arms in Fatfield, Washington.

The Bonemill Lane venue overlooks the River Wear, and was rated by Ronay as one of the finest haunted pubs in the country, featuring in his guide.

The bar, part of the Punch Pubs & Co chain, closed to undergo a £180,000 refit, and is now welcoming back customers.

Havelock Arms.
Havelock Arms. | Submitted

The pub as been upgraded inside and out, complete with a new beer garden, and Punch says Olly and Louise bring years of experience in the hospitality industry so are well placed to provide great service.

“We’re incredibly excited about this venture and couldn’t wait to welcome the community back through the doors,” said Olly.

The Havelock Arms.
The Havelock Arms. | Submitted

“We are making it our priority to deliver excellent customer service and create an inclusive, safe and welcoming environment.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive feedback we’ve received so far and are looking forward to our future here.”

The Havelock Arms
The Havelock Arms | Submitted

Louise added: “The pub needed some love, and the investment has done just that, it looks fantastic, welcoming and inviting.

“We want the community to know that this isn’t going to be a traditional drinkers' pub, we want to put a whole new spin on the Havelock.

The Havelock Arms.
The Havelock Arms. | Submitted

“It’s family-inclusive, dog-friendly and offers something for everyone.”

The Havelock Arms.
The Havelock Arms. | Submitted

Punch Pubs & Co operations manager Julie Richardson said: “We’re excited and proud to reopen The Havelock Arms.

“The investment has so much appeal not only for the local community but visitors to the area too.

“Olly and Louise are proving to be excellent MPs and I’m sure that their passion and plans at the Havelock will be rewarded with a successful career at this beautiful village pub.”

