Heatwave hits Sunderland - 26 city centre beer gardens to visit

Here’s some of the beer gardens around the city centre to visit if you’re planning on heading out for drinks in the sunshine.
1. The Flower Cafe, High Street West
One of the city's centre's newest beer gardens is The Flower Cafe which has brought its colourful offering to High Street West. A perfect place to people watch with one its signature cocktails or range of draught beers | Sunderland Echo
2. The Vault Yard, Low Row, mid-August
The city's newest beer garden opens this weekend, from August 15, at The Vault Yard in Low Row. It's seen a major transformation of the former Baroque / Establishment venue with the team making the most of the land at the back of the pub to create a large beer garden. | The Vault Yard
3. The Botanist, Keel Square
The Botanist has bloomed since opening in Keel Square with a large beer garden complete with parasols and heaters. Although the restaurant menu isn't available in the beer garden, you can order from the bar food section to dine al fresco. | Sunderland Echo
4. The Engine Room, The Fire Station
The beer garden at The Engine Room at The Fire Station has proved a popular spot on match days, as well as for its pop-up food events. The venue also has a beer garden at the rear, The Parade Ground, which is for events or private hire. | Sunderland Echo