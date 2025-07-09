Heatwave hits Sunderland: 16 seafront beer gardens to cool down

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 9th Jul 2025, 10:06 BST

With temperatures set to soar this week and Sunderland set to sizzle at 26degrees over the weekend, we’ve rounded up some seafront beer gardens to cool down.

They include the new sun terrace at Grannie Annie’s which is already proving a popular addition.

The biggest beer garden along the seafront is, of course, Stack Seaburn which is ideal whatever the weather thanks to the roof and heaters. It's very dog friendly too, so your pets can also soak up the atmosphere.

1. Stack Seaburn

As well as breathing new life into the old Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn with a sympathetic restoration that honours the history of the site, Blacks Corner has an outdoor area that really comes into its own in the summer months. Make sure to check out the new coffee hatch, too.

2. The Tram Shelter, Seaburn

Tin of Sardines opened its doors in 2022 after renovating an old toilet block and tram shed in Pier View - and it's proved a huge hit with its views over the Roker Riviera. It's great for a wide range of gins, breakfasts, brunches, BBQ sessions and more. It's also dog-friendly inside and out.

3. Tin of Sardines, Pier View

Microbrewery North Pier Brew Co runs tap room sessions at its base behind the Queen Vic. There's indoor and outdoor seating and a chance to enjoy a proper fresh pint. There's also often street food traders. Look out for future dates on the brewery's social media pages.

4. North Pier Brew Co Tap Room

