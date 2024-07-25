Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A riverside pub once praised by critic Egon Ronay as being one of the country’s finest haunted pubs is set to reopen with a new look.

The Havelock Arms. Google Streetview.

The Havelock Arms in Fatfield, Washington, which looks out over the River Wear, has been temporarily closed to allow for a £180,000 refit.

The pub is now set to reopen on July 31 after investment by Punch Pubs & Co, which has seen work inside and out to create what it calls a ‘new, modern and contemporary feel’

The Havelock Arms has long been a popular pub, and was awarded two stars by famous critic Egon Ronay in 1987.

Mr Ronay also said the pub was haunted by the Havelock Ghost - a tall man wearing a waistcoat.

Management partners Olly Thomason and Louise White say they are looking forward to reopening the doors and welcoming the community back to the heart of the village.

“The pub is looking fantastic, and the transformation is incredible. Louise and I are eager to see our guests’ reactions and we can hear the excitement brewing already,” said Olly.

“It feels like this has been a long time coming, so we are honoured to be the faces behind the bar as the Havelock Arms reopens.”

New to the pub, Olly and Louise both share experiences from across the hospitality industry and say they want to use their combined skills to revive the Bonemill Lane local by offering a fresh look and feel, in a family and dog-friendly setting.

“Louise and I want to provide an extra level of hospitality, putting our own spin on the pub, and we want to emphasise that the Havelock Arms is an inclusive, safe spot for the whole community to enjoy,” Olly said.

Work includes new signage, the back bar fittings have also been replaced, and outside planters and a beer garden hope to help make customers feel welcome.

Louise said: “We’re a friendly, welcoming couple and we believe that great customer service drives great sales. We’re looking forward to entertaining the community with live music nights, fun quizzes and events for the whole family to enjoy."