A fitness group is giving a whole new meaning to going on a Greggs run.

Slow Runners and Fun Runners is raising the steak bakes by running their way between Sunderland branches of Greggs.

Starting at the Greggs in Park Lane from 9am on Saturday, September 14, they’ll make their way round all the city centre Greggs before heading around the bakeries in locations such as Pennywell and Doxford Park - fuelled by sausage rolls and yum yums as they go.

They’ll be making 17 pasty pit stops in total, covering around 23 miles.

Runners will be taking it at their own pace, whether that be lightly jogging or walking, with no one left behind, in keeping with the ethos of the group.

Slow Runners and Fun Runners is the brainchild of founder Alan Lowery who came up with the idea of starting a free running club for all abilities in 2017 when he was 57.

Alan, now 64, said: “I used to be in running clubs and didn’t like that generally the slower runners get left behind,” said Alan. “For lots of people, it isn’t about being fast, it’s just about the love of running, about fun, friendship and fitness.

“A lot of people get into running for mental health reasons, if they feel stressed, they go for a run.”

The group now has 152 active members, who run at least once a week, with many running two or three times a week at pre-planned locations around the city, such as Mowbray Park, Roker and Seaburn.

“Everything we do is free, we’re not a business, so don’t charge subs like other running clubs. I felt really passionately about that,” said Alan, who is fresh from taking part in the Great North Run.

“We’re not competitive at all and nothing like a normal running club. It’s about enjoying yourself and helping others around.”

They came up with the idea of the Greggs fun run after being interviewed by a BBC reporter who had undertaken a similar feat around Newcastle branches of the bakery chain.

They’ll be running with buckets for people to donate along the way.

All proceeds will go towards mental health charity MIND, following the death of Great North Run fundraiser Sam Wealleans last weekend.

You can learn more about the important services offered by Sunderland MIND at https://www.sunderlandmind.co.uk/