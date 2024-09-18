Group runs to every Greggs in Sunderland in a day, raising hundreds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A running group fuelled by sausage rolls has raised hundreds for charity by running to every Greggs in Sunderland.

Slow Runners & Fun Runners embarked on the 21 -mile pasty trek on Saturday, September 14, taking in the 17 bakeries around the city.

The group at one of the Bridges Greggs | Submitted

Starting at Greggs Park Lane, they made their way round all the city centre Greggs before hot footing it to those in locations such as Hylton Riverside, Pennywell and Doxford Park.

Slow Runners and Fun Runners is the brainchild of founder Alan Lowery who came up with the idea of starting a free running club for all abilities in 2017 when he was 57.

The group now has 152 active members, who run at least once a week, with many running two or three times a week, at pre-planned locations around the city, such as Mowbray Park, Roker and Seaburn.

Making their way through Hylton Castle | Submitted

With participants taking part at their own pace, the team raised funds for Washington MIND following the death of Great North Run fundraiser Sam Wealleans who was raising money for the mental health charity when he collapsed.

Speaking about the Greggs fun run, Alan, 64, said: “It was fab we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. We raised £200 on the day to add to the £400 already raised.

The team covered 21 miles in total | Submitted

“So a fantastic £600 will be handed over to Washington MIND. Greggs customers and staff were very generous and accommodating, most allowed us in with our buckets and some let us inside to take pictures.

“People were stopping us in the street because they had seen the previous Echo article - we even had people stop their cars to give donations.

“About 20 of us started off the run, with members joining or leaving along the way, and four of us managed to complete the whole 21 miles.”