Greggs rolls out homewares range with giant steak bake bean bags and more
Greggs has rolled out its first-ever homeware collection - and it includes a 1.5-metre giant sausage roll beanbag.
Launching this Thursday, September 11, the six-piece range includes:
- XL Sausage Roll beanbag (1.5 metres long) £69.95
- XL Steak Bake beanbag (nearly 2 metres) £89.95
- Greggs Recliner Bean Bag (Gaming Chair), £59.95
- Greggs Steak Bake Cushion, £19.95
- Greggs Bag Cushion, £19.95
The one-of-a-kind range comes after a weekend of speculation from Greggs fans who have been spotting posts of giant bakes and sausage rolls in unusual places across social media.
The famous North East bakery chain has teamed up with interiors specialist icon for the range which is only available online from beanbagbazaar.co.uk.
A Greggs spokesperson, said: “We’re excited to be venturing into the world of homeware for the first time, and partnering with icon to launch our limited-edition Greggs Icons range. From cushions, to gaming chairs to XL bean bags, it’s a fun and unique collection that’s guaranteed to turn heads!”