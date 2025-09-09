Greggs rolls out homewares range with giant steak bake bean bags and more

Fancy snuggling up to a giant sausage roll?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greggs has rolled out its first-ever homeware collection - and it includes a 1.5-metre giant sausage roll beanbag.

Cushions from the new range | Greggs

Launching this Thursday, September 11, the six-piece range includes:

XL Sausage Roll beanbag (1.5 metres long) £69.95

XL Steak Bake beanbag (nearly 2 metres) £89.95

Greggs Recliner Bean Bag (Gaming Chair), £59.95

Greggs Steak Bake Cushion, £19.95

Greggs Bag Cushion, £19.95

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greggs Gaming Chair | Greggs

The one-of-a-kind range comes after a weekend of speculation from Greggs fans who have been spotting posts of giant bakes and sausage rolls in unusual places across social media.

The famous North East bakery chain has teamed up with interiors specialist icon for the range which is only available online from beanbagbazaar.co.uk.

A Greggs spokesperson, said: “We’re excited to be venturing into the world of homeware for the first time, and partnering with icon to launch our limited-edition Greggs Icons range. From cushions, to gaming chairs to XL bean bags, it’s a fun and unique collection that’s guaranteed to turn heads!”