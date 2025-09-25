The UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide is celebrating its 53rd edition and features 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, with the 2026 CAMRA guide released today, September 25 and available to buy here https://www.shop.camra.org.uk/product/good-beer-guide-2026/

The Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of CAMRA features 22 listings in this year’s guide, with special mention to to Stags Head in South Shields for gaining 25 entries in the Guide and Steps in Washington racking up its 20th entry.

The Guide uses an independent, volunteer-led selection process that makes it the authoritative and trusted voice of cask beer drinkers in the UK.

Representatives from CAMRA, say that each pub that has made the 2026 edition is a testament to the remarkable resilience of the UK’s pubs, despite disastrous decisions from Government and an overall drop in the number of independent breweries.

Looking ahead to the Budget, CAMRA says that decisive action on VAT, National Insurance contributions and other taxes are needed to secure the future of the UK’s beer and pub industry.

Here’s all 22 entries from the Sunderland & South Tyneside branch for 2026, in no particular order:

1 . Stags Head, Fowler Street, South Shields. The historic Stags Head is one of two special mentions this year after gaining its 25th entry. | National World Photo Sales

2 . The Museum Vaults, Sunderland A traditional pub which many of its regulars have visited for decades, The Museum Vaults in Silksworth Row made a return to "the drinker's bible" after a couple of years last year and it's retained its spot this year. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Blue's Micro Pub, Whitburn Small in size, but big in character and quality, Blue's is well worth a visit. Check out the hidden gem beer garden at the back, too. | National World Photo Sales