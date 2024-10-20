Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ginsters, makers of the nation’s favourite Cornish Pasty, has announced its new production The ‘Farmonic’ Orchestra will be hitting the West End this November, celebrating the star-quality vegetables that go into its iconic Cornish Pasty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The show is in partnership with the London Vegetable Orchestra, who will be taking to a West End stage for the first time ever, to put on a lunchtime performance “Playing Pasties” with instruments made from swedes and potatoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show-stopping production will also star the brand’s dedicated farmer character, Merryn, who will share her unique farming techniques and showcase the effort she puts into every vegetable she grows.

Ginsters announces the first-ever vegetable based music spectacular to hit the West End.

Tickets to watch the show at The Other Palace Theatre on the 3rd November will be available to purchase via their box office for the same price as a Ginsters Cornish Pasty (£1.95) with all proceeds going to The Trussel Trust to help combat food poverty across the UK.

Ginsters, the renowned Cornish Pasty-makers, has unveiled the launch of The ‘Farmonic’ Orchestra, a unique musical extravaganza that brings vegetables to the centre stage in London’s West End for the first time. Making its debut this November, the one-off show celebrates the star-quality locally sourced vegetables that go into Ginsters’ iconic Cornish Pasty and will entertain audiences with a range of show-stopping West End anthems, classical tunes and pop hits.

The brand has teamed up with the London Vegetable Orchestra, the capital’s only ‘home-grown’ ensemble that create music using instruments made entirely from vegetables, including a mouth-watering selection of courgettes, peppers, butternut squash and carrots. For the first time ever, these classically trained musicians will also play instruments featuring potatoes and swedes, which alongside onions are the only vegetables in an authentic Cornish Pasty recipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The matinee performance will also feature Merryn, Ginsters’ passionate farmer and star of the most recent ‘Taste the Effort’ TV ad, who will showcase the effort that goes into growing each and every vegetable to ensure her prized produce have what it takes to make it into Ginsters award-winning products... and onto the stage.

What’s more, there will be a vocal performance from Sea Shanty musicians The Monkeyfists, to get everyone’s toes-tapping. The audience will also have the opportunity get up under the lights and try their hand at playing the potato. To add to the fun, Ginsters will be serving up its famous Cornish Pasties for everyone to enjoy.

Sarah Babb at Ginsters says: “We put a lot of effort into making our Cornish Pasties and sourcing the best of British produce, so we think they deserve their time in the spotlight to be appreciated like the stars that they are! Our very own passionate farmer, Merryn, will also be there to support her veg on stage. Merryn goes above and beyond to grow only the best vegetables for Ginsters so it's no surprise her veg also has what it takes to dazzle under the West End lights. We’re so excited to celebrate the effort that goes into creating great quality food in such a unique way and hope that everyone who comes along will enjoy the show, as well as enjoying a taste of our famous Cornish Pasties.”

Patrick Johns at London Vegetable Orchestra says: “Bringing our vegetable instruments to the iconic West End stage is a dream come true. Our musicians have trained at some of the country’s top musical institutions and are ready to showcase their one-of-a-kind talents in this truly unique performance. Partnering with Ginsters makes it even more special. Inspired by the iconic Cornish Pasty, we’re combining the art of music with the love of quality ingredients to celebrate the beauty of fresh vegetables in a way that’s never been done before. It’s not every day you hear a swede or potato play a melody, and we’re thrilled to share this unforgettable experience with the audience.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ginsters Cornish Pasty is the real deal with a Protected Geographical Indication to prove it. Alongside the locally sourced potatoes, onions and swedes, it contains 100% British beef with Ginsters distinctive seasoning, for that signature peppery kick, all encased in a golden puff pastry – this iconic product is loved by the nation.

This is a one-time only event you won’t want to miss! The ‘Farmonic’ Orchestra will take the stage for a single public performance on 3rd November at The Other Palace in Victoria. Once the tickets are gone, they’re gone! Priced at just £1.95 - the cost of a Ginsters Cornish Pasty - tickets are available online at The Other Palace Box Office. Best of all, ticket proceeds will be donated to The Trussell Trust to help combat food poverty across the UK.