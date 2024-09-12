'Fuelled by doughnuts' running club launches in Sunderland
A second ‘Fuelled by Doughnuts Run Club’ event has been announced in Sunderland by Deep North and Wild Wildness due to the success and popularity of the first held last month.
More than 80 runners took part in the 5k run which started at Sheepfolds Stables and took in a route along the River Wear. Organisers have now opened registration for the next Wearside event to be held on Sunday 22 September.
It will see Sheepfolds Stables become the regular meeting and finish point for the run, with participants being treated to a coffee and doughnut after the event.
The event is open to runners of all ages and abilities, with the focus of it being a social event for participants to run at their own pace.
Phil King, owner of artisan doughnut company, Deep North, which launched its first Wearside venture at Sheepfolds Stables in August, explained: “The response and uptake we had to the first run was brilliant therefore we are looking to make this a monthly event.
“The next will be 9am on Sunday 22 September and we’re looking forward to even more runners signing up to take part. We host similar events in Tynemouth and Newcastle which start at our other shops, and they have become very popular with the local running and wellbeing community.
“If we can establish a similar, regular thing in Sunderland that is just as popular, that would be great.”
Those interested in participating in the next event are asked to pre-register using the following link: https://www.deepnorth.co.uk
The run starts at 9am from Sheepfolds Stables, Easington Street, Sunderland (next to the Stadium of Light) and participants are asked to arrive 15 mins beforehand.
