From unlimited pizza to an Ibiza event: 10 great places for bottomless brunch in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 13th Aug 2025, 11:55 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 12:15 BST

From unlimited pizza to Ibiza-themed brunching, there’s a great range of bottomless brunches available in Sunderland.

With National Prosecco Day falling this week, August 13, we’ve rounded up some of the deals running in the city.

1. The Botanist, Keel Square

The Botanist offer bottomless brunch for 90 minutes, priced £37.50 per person every Friday & Saturday from 10am-2pm. Drinks Include: Glasses of Prosecco, Mimosa's, Any draught Lager or Cider, The Bloody Botanist, Aperol Spritz, Cantaloupe Spritz, Strawberry Shrub Spritz and Aper-nol Spritz. The food is brunch options such as shakshuka and avocado on toast. | Sunderland Echo

2. Tin of Sardines, Pier View, Roker

For bottomless brunch with a view, head to Tin of Sardines in Roker. It can be pre-booked daily from 10am to 4pm with unlimited Prosecco or wine, weer, cider as well as a cheese and meat board over two hours. It's priced £40-£60pp. Also keep an eye out for their themed brunches, including Ibiza brunches. | Sunderland Echo

3. Tarantino's North Bridge Street

Tarantino's in North Bridge Street offer a bottomless brunch at any time providing you pre-book. You get shawarma, nachos, garlic gambas, mussels, mushrooms and bottomless drinks for £40 per person. Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. 21 Social, corner of John Street and St Thomas Street

21 Social offer bottomless brunch every weekend. It starts at 5pm on Friday and Saturday nights. Drinks include passion fruit martinis, daiquiris, margaritas & Prosecco with XL pizza slices. Book by messaging their social media pages. | Sunderland Echo

