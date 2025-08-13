With National Prosecco Day falling this week, August 13, we’ve rounded up some of the deals running in the city.
1. The Botanist, Keel Square
The Botanist offer bottomless brunch for 90 minutes, priced £37.50 per person every Friday & Saturday from 10am-2pm. Drinks Include: Glasses of Prosecco, Mimosa's, Any draught Lager or Cider, The Bloody Botanist, Aperol Spritz, Cantaloupe Spritz, Strawberry Shrub Spritz and Aper-nol Spritz. The food is brunch options such as shakshuka and avocado on toast.
2. Tin of Sardines, Pier View, Roker
For bottomless brunch with a view, head to Tin of Sardines in Roker. It can be pre-booked daily from 10am to 4pm with unlimited Prosecco or wine, weer, cider as well as a cheese and meat board over two hours. It's priced £40-£60pp. Also keep an eye out for their themed brunches, including Ibiza brunches.
3. Tarantino's North Bridge Street
Tarantino's in North Bridge Street offer a bottomless brunch at any time providing you pre-book. You get shawarma, nachos, garlic gambas, mussels, mushrooms and bottomless drinks for £40 per person.
4. 21 Social, corner of John Street and St Thomas Street
21 Social offer bottomless brunch every weekend. It starts at
5pm on Friday and Saturday nights. Drinks include passion fruit martinis, daiquiris, margaritas & Prosecco with XL pizza slices. Book by messaging their social media pages.