From Pirates to live music, all the entertainment heading to Seaham Food Festival

There’s more than food being served up at this year’s Seaham Food Festival.

The Bubble Whisperer | Submitted

The annual festival will bring back its blend of live cookery demonstrations and more than 100 traders to the East Durham coats on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3

And, as well as tucking into local produce, exotic street food and desserts, visitors to the Durham County Council event can also look forward to a variety of family entertainment.

From marvelling at the antics of street circus performer Stanley Youngman to creating willow boats and sea creatures in the craft tent or getting up close to prehistoric fossils and a life-sized cast of a T. Rex skull – there’s plenty of fun on the cards,

Other highlights will include storytelling and songs from Mad Alice Theatre Company, gigantic bubbles created by The Bubble Whisperer and outdoor theatre shows featuring a giant parrot, mermaids, seahorses and treasure.

Music fans are also catered for with live performances taking place throughout the weekend.

Bell & Bullock | Submitted

Cllr Lyndsey Fox, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “Seaham Food Festival has all the ingredients for a fantastic weekend – great food, live cookery demonstrations, fantastic scenery and a wonderful programme of free entertainment.

“This year’s cultural programme is packed full of theatre, music, comedy, crafts and much more.

“Events such as Seaham Food Festival not only build community pride and enrich lives, but attract thousands of people into County Durham, boosting the takings of traders at the event and across the local area.

“They also help to promote our county as a vibrant visitor destination and a great choice for people wishing to set up a home or business.”

The entertainment programme in full

North Terrace

* Bell & Bullock: Pirates, Parrots, Sirens and Seahorses. Join Captain Bullock, Penny the parrot and Meranda the Mermaid on a quest for treasure. Saturday 2 August, 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm; and All at Sea. Fish for tiddlers with the debonair Captain Monty Montague and his waterskiing wife Minty. Sunday 3 August 10.30am, 12.30am and 2.30pm.

*Stanley Youngman Comedy Street Theatre. Marvel as street circus performer Stanley showcases his juggling talents and other crazy antics. Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

North Road Clifftop

*Willow Crafts. Create willow boats, fish or fantastical sea creatures in the craft tent with the help of artists from The Barn at Easington. Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August, 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

* Wild West Dino Discovery. Get ready for a roaring good time with this dinosaur adventure, with opportunities to inspect prehistoric fossils and replicas. Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

*Storytelling and Songs. Join Shelley and Pete from Mad Alice Theatre Company for some very tall tales and Triassic inspired tunes. Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August, 12pm, 1.30pm and 3pm.

*The Bubble Whisperer. Creating unbelievable gigantic bubbles, colourful bubbles, bubble monsters, bubble tubes and more, this extreme bubble street performer is one of a kind. Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.

North Road Amphitheatre

*Weathership. This indie rock band from Teesside blends indie, post-rock and folk and has been compared to iconic bands such as Radiohead and The Beatles. With an emotionally charged sound, Weathership’s live shows have already captivated audiences at festivals such as Twisterella and Stockton Calling. Saturday 2 August, 11.30am.

*Isabel Maria. The Sunderland based singer-songwriter pens witty indie folk-pop ballads which capture the broad, winding themes of human relationships and social injustices. Saturday 2 August 12.15pm.

* Ani Sandwith. Ani is a dynamic vocal powerhouse and multi-instrumentalist, fusing neo soul, jazz-infused pop, and raw rock energy. Praised by BBC Introducing as having “one of those voices that reaches out of the speakers and holds onto you,” she channels the spirit of blues icons like Elkie Brooks and Bonnie Raitt. Saturday 2 August, 1pm.

* Ryder. From soaring choruses to gritty guitar riffs, Ryder deliver a sound that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly original. Their debut album, Only The Brave, combines the swagger of Oasis with the electrifying energy of Kasabian.

* Chat. Saturday 2 August, 3pm. Inspired by current pop queens such as Lady Gaga, Kylie and 1980s icons including the Eurythmics, Pet Shop Boys and Yazoo, Chat is a synthpop due consisting of producer Jordon Miller and vocalist Beccy Young.

*Rock Choir. Described as the world’s largest contemporary choir, Rock Choir deliver stunning vocal arrangements that are sure to get people dancing and singing along. Sunday 3 August, 12.15pm.

*The Revolutionaires. Back by popular demand, The Revolutionaires power out rhythm and blues in their own hard-hitting style. Sunday 3 August, 1.15pm.

*Hannabiell & Midnight Blue. Creating a unique psychedelic fusion of Afro-Caribbean and Latin percussion with jazz, Afro-beat, funk and reggae, Hannabiell & Midnight Blue build an invigorating and intoxicating party atmosphere. The perfect finale to Seaham Food Festival. Sunday 3 August, 2.30pm.