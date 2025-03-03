If you’re planning on getting your pancakes fix this year, here’s some options.
1. Love Lily, Roker
It's become a staple part of Shrove Tuesday in Sunderland and expect queues early doors at the original Love Lily in Roker. It will be open 9am to 9pm to cater for its busiest day of the year. There will be 12 Classic Pancake Stacks and 4 Pancake Specials including Pistachio, Raspberry & White Chocolate. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Botanist hanging pancake kebabs
It's gone viral at its other sites and The Botanist brings it hanging kebabs to Sunderland this year. The dessert is only available for four days, from Monday, March 3 to Thursday, March 6. There's two different Hanging Pancake Kebab combinations, each priced at £9.95. The first is the Strawberry Blondie with mini American pancakes, blondie bites, fresh strawberries and toasted marshmallows, served with strawberry and vanilla ice cream and raspberry coulis. There’s also a Chocolate Orange version, with mini American pancakes, chocolate brownie bites and fresh orange, served with vanilla ice cream and a salted chocolate butterscotch sauce to drizzle down the kebab. | Submitted
3. Seaglass Cafe, High Street West
For those with dietary requirements, make sure to head down to The Seaglass Cafe in High Street West who specialise in catering for all. They're serving a wide range of gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free options on Shrove Tuesday including their take on classics such as chocolate and pistachio cream; maple bacon; chocolate orange and more/ | Sunderland Echo
4. Lucky Cat Boba, High Street West
Lucky Cat Boba serve American-style pancakes as part of their regular offering - and it's one of their most popular dishes. They will be open late until 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 4 with a wide range of pancake stacks, priced £9. Options include pistachio, Oreo overload, lemon and sugar and more. | Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.