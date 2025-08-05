Families can keep costs down this summer with a free breakfast club.

The Bridges has launched its own Bridges Breakfast Club which will run from 5-29 August on weekdays, between 9am and 10.30am.

Kids will be able to enjoy a free breakfast (9am – 10am) and some fun activities, while having early access to the centre’s Tree Tops Adventure Playground.

There are 24 free places available at each session, which must be booked in advance for youngsters aged between three and 11.

The children must be accompanied by an adult, although it isn’t necessary for the older person to book a space.

All of the young people will receive a brioche roll, cereal bar, yoghurt tube, a piece of fruit and either apple or orange juice, with options for specific dietary needs available when stated at the time of booking.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said: “We know that summer holidays can be challenging for families, with the cost of keeping children entertained and well-fed quickly adding up.

“That’s why we have launched our free of charge Bridges’ Breakfast Club which we hope will make the holiday a little easier and also give youngsters the opportunity to have a really fun experience.”

Participants at the Bridges Breakfast Club will also have early access to the Tree Tops Adventure Playground before it opens to the general public at 10am.

The centre’s summer addition, which has four play zones, is designed to spark imagination and encourage active fun, including a ball pool and slide and a climbing wall.

The playground is part of a summer programme of activities at the centre in support of Feeding Families which includes nature related craft sessions.

Bookings for the breakfast club can be made at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bridges-breakfast-club-free-summer-holiday-sessions-tickets-1551203103239