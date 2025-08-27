Four local Indian restaurants have been shortlisted for an annual awards ceremony dubbed the “Oscars of the curry industry”.

My Delhi in Newcastle, Consett’s Soami’s Trio, The Soho Tavern in Gateshead and Sherkhan Of Alnwick are among ten eateries nominated for the North East category of the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).

The awards, described as the “most prestigious celebration of pan Asian cuisine in the UK”, will take place on Monday, October 6 at London Hilton Park Lane.

These are some of the local restaurants nominated for the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards | Google

This year, more than 1,295 restaurants and takeaways from across the UK were nominated by diners and food lovers.

Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2025, Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture.

“Their contribution through job creation, community impact, and culinary excellence, deserves to be recognised.

“Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success.

“Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience and we look forward to celebrating them on 6th October.”

The full list of nominees for the Regional Restaurant of the Year – North East award:

Chutney, Gleadless Townend, Sheffield

Jolsha, Stockton-on-Tees, Cleveland

My Delhi, Newcastle upon Tyne

Punjabi Heaven Restaurant, Roundhay, Leeds

Sachi’s Burley, Burley in Wharfedale, Leeds

Sherkhan Of Alnwick, Alnwick, Newcastle upon Tyne

SIBU, Batley, Wakefield

Soami’s Trio By Parvin Kumar, Consett, Durham

Soho Tavern, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne

Urban Choola, Sheffield