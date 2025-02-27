Four new Stack venues to open this year as business booms

Four new STACK venues will open this year alone as the popularity of the concept booms.

STACK Durham is due to open this year | Submitted

The new openings will be a mixture of shipping container developments, as well as repurposing old buildings.

Among them will be the much-anticipated STACK Durham in the former Marks & Spencer site in Silver Street, which is due to open this autumn.

Elsewhere in County Durham, summer should see the opening of STACK Bishop Auckland, a purpose-built two storey building with a roof terrace at Newgate Street.

In Newcastle, STACK is set to open in the Grade II-listed Worswick Chambers in the city centre this spring.

Located close to the original STACK, this large-scale development will be the biggest to date, featuring eight bars, eight street food vendors, a coffee shop, a cocktail bar, and SIDESHOW – a competitive socialising area offering interactive shuffleboard, interactive darts, and private karaoke booths.

The venue will also feature a roof terrace and an outdoor courtyard with a stage and big screen.

The fourth new opening will be STACK Whitley Bay – housed in the former Empress Ballroom – scheduled to open in the winter.

Meanwhile, plans have been submitted for the second phase of STACK Seaburn, which would see the development of the area at the back of the site, should plans be approved.

There's plans to expand STACK Seaburn | Submitted

It follows the three new STACK openings in 2024: STACK Lincoln, St. James’ STACK and STACK Middlesbrough.

Owners, Danieli Group, are also behind The Muddler brand, which is expected to open in Keel Square, Sunderland, this year.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, confirmed that alongside these projects, progress is also being made on several other sites across the country.

STACK Middlesbrough | Submitted

“We are at varying stages with our sites in Sheffield, Leeds, Carlisle, Wigan, Northampton, and Manchester, but we are making great progress with all of them,” he said.

“We had an incredible year, with all sites performing well above expectations,” added Neill.

“It’s clear that our formula works – a carefully curated mix of excellent quality street food, vibrant bars, and first-class entertainment tailored for everyone.”