Four new Stack venues to open this year as business booms

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 10:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Four new STACK venues will open this year alone as the popularity of the concept booms.

STACK Durham is due to open this yearSTACK Durham is due to open this year
STACK Durham is due to open this year | Submitted

The new openings will be a mixture of shipping container developments, as well as repurposing old buildings.

Among them will be the much-anticipated STACK Durham in the former Marks & Spencer site in Silver Street, which is due to open this autumn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere in County Durham, summer should see the opening of STACK Bishop Auckland, a purpose-built two storey building with a roof terrace at Newgate Street.

In Newcastle, STACK is set to open in the Grade II-listed Worswick Chambers in the city centre this spring.

Located close to the original STACK, this large-scale development will be the biggest to date, featuring eight bars, eight street food vendors, a coffee shop, a cocktail bar, and SIDESHOW – a competitive socialising area offering interactive shuffleboard, interactive darts, and private karaoke booths.

The venue will also feature a roof terrace and an outdoor courtyard with a stage and big screen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fourth new opening will be STACK Whitley Bay – housed in the former Empress Ballroom – scheduled to open in the winter.

Meanwhile, plans have been submitted for the second phase of STACK Seaburn, which would see the development of the area at the back of the site, should plans be approved.

There's plans to expand STACK SeaburnThere's plans to expand STACK Seaburn
There's plans to expand STACK Seaburn | Submitted

It follows the three new STACK openings in 2024: STACK Lincoln, St. James’ STACK and STACK Middlesbrough.

Owners, Danieli Group, are also behind The Muddler brand, which is expected to open in Keel Square, Sunderland, this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, confirmed that alongside these projects, progress is also being made on several other sites across the country.

STACK MiddlesbroughSTACK Middlesbrough
STACK Middlesbrough | Submitted

“We are at varying stages with our sites in Sheffield, Leeds, Carlisle, Wigan, Northampton, and Manchester, but we are making great progress with all of them,” he said.

“We had an incredible year, with all sites performing well above expectations,” added Neill.

“It’s clear that our formula works – a carefully curated mix of excellent quality street food, vibrant bars, and first-class entertainment tailored for everyone.”

Related topics:SunderlandNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice