Flower Cafe Sunderland announces opening date - here's what to expect

It’s been one of the most-anticipated new openings in the city centre - and now Flower Cafe has announced when Sunderland can check out its offering.

CGIs of how Flower Cafe Sunderland will look | Pulp Studios Design House

The Flower Cafe has already proved popular at its sites in Newcastle’s Grainger Street and Alnwick, Northumberland.

Now, it’s announced the Sunderland site will open in Keel Square this summer, 2025, with the date being teased on new Flower Cafe Sunderland social media pages.

The cafe and cocktail bar will take up the unit beneath Holiday Inn which faces on to High Street West and will complement the burgeoning offering in the city’s public square.

It joins existing neighbours The Botanist and Keel Tavern, with The Muddler set to open in the corner unit of the development. However, no opening date has been announced for the latter yet.

Flower Cafe Sunderland will have 113 covers inside, with a further 46 seats on pavement seating outside, which will look down towards the new Culture House once it opens later this year.

The Flower Cafe will look onto High Street West | Pulp Studios Design House

While the new Wearside branch will have its own design, it takes style cues from the original Newcastle site with neon lighting, faux flower detailing, marble tabletops and a pink and blue theme throughout.

It’s been designed by Gerard McElvenny from Pulp Studios Design House, who also helped design Keel Tavern, the recently revamped Gatsby and many Newcastle bars.

The Sunderland menu will be confirmed closer to the time but it’s set to feature gourmet sandwiches, brunches, cakes and more.

More of a look inside how Flower Cafe Sunderland will look | Pulp Studios Design House

Drinks-wise, it specialises in a range of coffees, as well as colourful cocktails, low and no alcohol cocktails, beers, organic wines and spirits.

The new Sunderland site will create around 20 new jobs for the city, with recruitment taking place closer to the time.

This summer will also see the open of the new footbridge which will link Keel Square with the Sheepfolds Stables development.

Some of the food on offer at the Newcastle site | Sunderland Echo

Another game-changing development for this corner of the city centre will be Culture House which opens in autumn 2025.

Aimed a being a key visitor attraction for the city, the £27m development will be a culture hub offering a mix of library, creative, digital and community spaces.

