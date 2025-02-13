Situated in the Food Hall at Fenwick, Newcastle, the new wine, cheese and charcuterie bar looks set to be a popular pit stop for shoppers.
1. Branching out north of the Tyne
Blacks Corner started life in East Boldon in 2017 after transforming the corner unit on St Bedes, whilst honouring its heritage in the South Tyneside village. The new addition at Fenwick is the fourth Blacks Corner and the team's first north of the Tyne. Pictured is co-owner Jonny Dryden, left, with manager, Tara Fiona George, and the team at Fenwick. | National World
2. Cheese, wine and charcuterie
The new cheese and wine bar is situated in the Food Hall in Fenwick and features bar seating as well as some table seating. As well as the original Blacks Corner, the team has a deli in East Boldon and in December 2023 opened the restored Tram Shelter in Seaburn, which has won awards for its design. | National World
3. Daily offering
The cheese and wine bar is open Monday - Wednesday 9am - 7pm; Thursday 9am-8pm; Friday & Saturday 9am-7pm and Sunday 10.30am - 5pm. | National World
4. Sunderland brewed
The drinks offering includes a special draught premium pilsner with Sunderland-based Vaux, which complements the cheese and charcuterie boards, as well as a range of cans. Brooklyn lager is also available on draught, priced £6, with a range of bottled lagers also available. | National World