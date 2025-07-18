First look at The Raven as it transforms Old Schoolhouse in Cleadon

A new bar takes flight at a landmark Cleadon building this weekend.

The Raven cocktail and craft beer bar with owner siblings Jack and Lucy Barker. | Sunderland Echo

The Raven will be pulling its first pints after a major transformation of the Old Schoolroom on Sunderland Road.

The new addition has been brought to the village by siblings Lucy and Jack Barker who’ve created a bar from an old church lectern and surround and sourced pews for the seating from O'Briens in East Boldon, as well as plenty of Raven touches, to create a cosy, gothic feel.

Last year, leaders at All Saints Church decided the Old Schoolroom, part of the church’s estate, was both under-utilised and expensive to run and put it out for lease, with the money generated enabling them to reinvest into the parish hall.

The Old Schoolroom in Sunderland Road has been transformed | Sunderland Echo

Lucy said: “We’ve always spoken as a family about having a business together. We live not far away in Roker and when we saw the lease had become available at this site, we came and had a look and saw so much potential in the building.

“We’ve always done renovations with our properties and this room has so much character to it, it’s not something you see every day. We’ve spent so much time on this and, aside from the fire and installing the pumps, have done all the renovations ourselves so it’s great to see it all come together.

“It’s taken longer than we thought but that just meant we could get everything in place. We’ve really thought about the stock, asked people what they wanted, and tried everything personally, every sip of the way.”

Church leaders say villagers can be reassured that the new bar does not affect the parish hall’s offering and the Raven owners are aiming to complement the various groups that meet next door.

The bar holds around 60 people | Sunderland Echo

The Raven is operating as a family and dog-friendly bar, with 18 pumps on, including lagers, ciders, session IPAs, wheat beer, hazy pale ale, Guinness and more.

The front eight pumps, including a specially-brewed Raven beer, will be a core range, while the back ten pumps will rotate with guest beers, many from local breweries. The beers will also aim to include a gluten-free option.

There’s also a wide range of spirits, wines and creative cocktails that have a gothic theme with smoke bubbles and glitter, low and no alcohol options, coffees and soft drinks for kids.

Food-wise, they will be serving cakes, but may look to do a wider food menu in the future.

There's 18 draught options | Sunderland Echo

The room holds around 60 people and half of the seating can be booked, while the other half is for walk ins.

The building operated as a schoolroom from the early 1900s to the 1960s and Jack and Lucy’s mum Sarah said: “We started renovating the building in April and there’s been so much interest in the project. Lots of people we’ve been talking to remember it as a school or coming here for things like Brownies.

“We’ve been chatting to people who live nearby and everything has been considered, we’re asking patrons to be considerate of the residents. Lights and music will be off at 11pm. We’re also creating a small beer garden at the back, but that will be vacated by 9.30pm when it’s open.

“We’re working really closely with the vicar and are more than happy to get feedback from residents.”

The bar is aiming to be a community pub for all | Sunderland Echo

There’s also a dart board and board games available and the family is looking to start book clubs and more at the bar.

Sarah said: “We wanted to create a cosy, community pub that’s just nice and friendly for anyone to come to for a cuppa or a drink.”

Speaking about the name, Sarah added: “As a family, we love birds. And the raven is a spiritual bird which signifies magic, change and transformation, which is what Jack and Lucy have done with the Schoolroom.”

Make sure to look out for the bar’s mascot, Ragner, an Icelandic raven which Sarah found in a market. There’s also 20 wooden mice dotted around the bar for kids to find.

*The Raven opens to the public from 12pm on Saturday, July 19 and will be open from 12pm to 11pm thereafter.