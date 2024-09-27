First look at Pablo Eggsgobao Sunderland as it finally opens in city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been one of the most-anticipated openings in the city and Pablos has finally landed in Sunderland.

Pabloeggsgobao has arrived in Sunderland | Sunderland Echo

Started as a pop-up in Heaton, Newcastle, during lockdown in 2020, Pabloeggsgobao built up a cult following, going on to open its first stand alone takeaway shop in Whitley Bay, as well as a shop in Newcastle’s Blandford Street, a pop up in Byker and two branches in Edinburgh.

Its ethos of specialising in one dish, and doing it well, has taken off, with around 1,500 bao buns sold across its branches each week.

Now, Sunderland can take a bite out of its signature breakfast baos, served as a meat or vegan option, as the street food business opens its first branch south of the Tyne from 7am tomorrow, September 28.

Its offering will include bao buns and coffee | Sunderland Echo

Their food truck will be pitched up seven days a week in a courtyard area to the rear of Mackie’s Corner in the city centre, serving bao buns, hash browns, cornflake ice cream, coffees and more, from 7am to 2pm. Dogs are welcome, with doggo treats available.

Pablo Eggsgobao area manager Dave Turner says the Sunderland opening has been their most-talked about yet.

“It’s been overwhelming really,” he said. “An instagram post we did about Sunderland had 20,000 impressions alone, so we’re feeling really positive about opening in the city.”

Speaking about what Wearside can expect from the new addition, he said: “We call it the perfect hangover cure; you have all the textures you want of the soft bun, the crispy hash brown, the salty patty and the tangy sauce.”

The new venture is accessed via an alley way sandwiched between Fat Unicorn and Bou-chique and is the latest new food venture at Mackie’s Corner, which also recently welcomed brunch and lunch spot Sofia’s.

It's accessed via an alleyway next to Fat Unicorn | Sunderland Echo

The new additions complement the existing hospitality offering at the site, which includes Fat Unicorn deli and The Sweet Petite cake shop.

Once a forgotten, but albeit still grand, reminder of Victorian Sunderland, Mackie’s Corner has risen from the ashes to become a hub of retail and business once more.

Since it was taken over by local property developers and commercial landlords, the Kirtley family, in 2017 it’s been given spectacular new life, whilst honouring the site’s heritage.

The landmark building is now home to 28 independent businesses, employing 200 people, with 1,200 visitors through the doors each week.

Pablos has its own courtyard area | Sunderland Echo

Now, only two units remain before the building is fully occupied.

Alex Kirtley, managing director at Kirtley Co, said it was great to welcome Pablos into the fold.

“We were introduced to the team at Pablos and they were the perfect fit, “ said the city businesswoman. “We wanted to do something with the outdoor space and make it useable, but we weren’t quite sure what.

“People really want to see businesses like this in Sunderland and Pablos really complements our other businesses, helping to drive footfall across the site.

“Mackie’s Corner really has become the destination venue we always wanted it to be.”

Mackie's Corner has been given spectacular new life | Sunderland Echo

The grand building was built by local businessman Ralph Hutchinson on the corner of Fawcett Street and Bridge Street to accommodate the then town’s very first fashion stores in the 1840s, who named the buildings Hutchinson’s Buildings - a name still carved in the stone above its main door.

It became a busy shopping destination and one of its most-popular tenants would inform its colloquial name of Mackie’s Corner.

Occupying the prime corner unit, hat maker Robert Mackie would often draw attention from passersby who could see him crafting titfers through the window.

In later years, the buildings housed city institutions such as Chambers nightclub, however, the building fell into disrepair during the late 20th century and from the early 2000s it had mostly lain derelict, a ghost of its former self.

Other new hospitality businesses heading to the city this year include RIO steakhouse in Low Row, The Bridge Hotel Vaults in High Street West and The Muddler and The Flower Cafe in Keel Square.