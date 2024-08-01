Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With summer and the school holidays here, family-favourite Brewers Fayre is helping the nation find their happy place with a lineup of new affordable dishes, mid-week treats and fun for all the family.

Delicious New Dishes & DIY Pizza

Get crafty with brand new Brewers Fayre DIY pizza dishes, available Monday to Saturday from only £11.09. Part of the new summer menu, take your classic Margherita base and customise with a choice of three crowd-pleasing toppings – think spicy pepperoni; crunchy red onion; fruity pineapple; mushroom and ham. Other plates making their Brewer’s Fayre debut this summer include the Katsu Chicken Topped Chips; Spicy Chicken Burger and new Cheesecake with Cadbury® Crunchie – ensuring a sweet summery ending.

Find your happy place this summer at Brewers Fayre.

Feed the Family for Under £20

A sizzling offer for a hot summer, make memories without breaking the bank with Brewers Fayre’s Feed the Family offer. Available from 22nd July – 31st August, enjoy two adult mains and two kids’ meals for just £20! With something even the pickiest of eaters will enjoy, choose from must-try mains such as hearty beef lasagne, club sandwich and Thai green vegetable curry, plus pubs classics such as sausage and mash, and fish and chips.

Kids Eat Breakfast FREE

Ensure everyone enjoys the most important meal of the day with Brewers Fayre‘s unlimited breakfast. Two kids under 16 eat for free with every full paying adult - go big with unlimited options of the nation’s favourite cooked and continental breakfast options for £10.99 per adult.

Fun for Everyone at Brewers Fayre

The perfect place to keep the kids busy, every child can have fun with a new Fruit Shoot activity sheet, available at all Brewers Fayre sites this summer. For whole-family fun, a new tabletop Happy Place family game is sure to keep everyone entertained - get one whilst stocks last! And finally for the kids keen to exert their energy, games and soft play are available in select Play At sites, with 90 minutes available for £4.50 entry, a two-week Unlimited Play Pass for £8, or grab a six-week Unlimited Play Pass for just £15.