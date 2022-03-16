Find out how to pour the perfect Guinness for St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day is approaching which means people all around will be indulging in a pint
By Jatinder Dhillon
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:00 am
Some people say pouring the perfect pint is an art and certain rules must be followed.
A “perfect pour” should take two minuets or 119.5 seconds to be exact – so get those stopwatches ready.
The first pour must be into a pint glass at a 45 degree angle, and then left to rest long enough so what’s in the glass is black, then the rest of the glass is filled.