Find out how to pour the perfect Guinness for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is approaching which means people all around will be indulging in a pint

By Jatinder Dhillon
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:00 am

Some people say pouring the perfect pint is an art and certain rules must be followed.

A “perfect pour” should take two minuets or 119.5 seconds to be exact – so get those stopwatches ready.

The first pour must be into a pint glass at a 45 degree angle, and then left to rest long enough so what’s in the glass is black, then the rest of the glass is filled.

Pints of Guinness sit on top of a bar ready to be collected for St. Patrick's Day.