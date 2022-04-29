Fancy a pint with your pet? These are some of the top dog friendly pubs in Sunderland for the summer months

Loading...
These are some of the best dog friendly pubs and bars in Sunderland.

The nights are getting longer and we’re seeing more of the sun, so where can you go with your four legged family members for a drink?

By Jason Button
Friday, 29th April 2022, 6:06 pm

Pub garden season is upon us, and the chances to take your dog out as part of a family afternoon out to the local.

From seafront views to residential and city centre hotspots, here are some pubs across Wearside where you and your canines can spend a well earned post-walk rest!

1. Stack Seaburn

The Stack site on the Seaburn seafront is perfect for dogs and their owners. it even has Woofs n Scruffs, a dog-specific shop offering treats, toys and bathing.

2. The Ivy House

Head into Worcester Terrace's Ivy House pub on any weekday evening and you are almost guaranteed to meet a new four legged friend.

3. Grannie Annies

You can't get any closer to seafront drinking that at Grannie Annies. The local favourite is perfectly situated for a sit down after a walk along the coast or in Roker Park.

4. The Promenade

Also in Seaburn, the Promenade is a cosy seafront pub perfect to hide away from whatever the coastal weather can throw and you and your dog!

