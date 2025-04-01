Every new hygiene rating given to businesses in and around Sunderland in March

The team at Sunderland City Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for Wearside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across March 2025.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . All Caked Up All Caked Up in Washington has a five star rating following a recent inspection. | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Bird Over in Concord, The Bird also has a new five star hygiene rating. | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Copt Hill The Copt Hill in Houghton also has a new five star rating. | Google Photo Sales