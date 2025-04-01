Every new hygiene rating given to businesses in and around Sunderland in March

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 15:18 BST

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last couple of weeks.

The team at Sunderland City Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for Wearside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across March 2025.

Read Sunderland’s latest news and sport on the go with the Echo’s email newsletters - sign up online today

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

All Caked Up in Washington has a five star rating following a recent inspection.

1. All Caked Up

All Caked Up in Washington has a five star rating following a recent inspection. | Google

Photo Sales
Over in Concord, The Bird also has a new five star hygiene rating.

2. The Bird

Over in Concord, The Bird also has a new five star hygiene rating. | Google

Photo Sales
The Copt Hill in Houghton also has a new five star rating.

3. The Copt Hill

The Copt Hill in Houghton also has a new five star rating. | Google

Photo Sales
Curry Hut on Eddison Road in Washington has a five star rating following a recent inspection.

4. Curry Hut

Curry Hut on Eddison Road in Washington has a five star rating following a recent inspection. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandFood hygiene ratingsSunderland City CouncilWearsideSport
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice