The team at Sunderland City Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for Wearside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across February 2025.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Elizabeth Fleming Care Centre The Elizabeth Fleming Care Centre in Hetton-le-Hole has a new five star rating from a recent inspection.

2 . Grannie Annies Grannie Annies on Roker's seafront was also awarded a new five star rating in February.

3 . Nazrul's Sonargow Nazrul's Sonargow on Vilette Road has a new five star rating following a recent inspection.