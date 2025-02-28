Every new hygiene rating given to businesses in and around Sunderland in February including popular seafront pub

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:43 BST

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last couple of weeks.

The team at Sunderland City Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for Wearside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across February 2025.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

The Elizabeth Fleming Care Centre in Hetton-le-Hole has a new five star rating from a recent inspection.

1. Elizabeth Fleming Care Centre

The Elizabeth Fleming Care Centre in Hetton-le-Hole has a new five star rating from a recent inspection. | Google

Grannie Annies on Roker's seafront was also awarded a new five star rating in February.

2. Grannie Annies

Grannie Annies on Roker's seafront was also awarded a new five star rating in February. | echo

Nazrul's Sonargow on Vilette Road has a new five star rating following a recent inspection.

3. Nazrul's Sonargow

Nazrul's Sonargow on Vilette Road has a new five star rating following a recent inspection. Photo: Google Maps

Springwell Methodist Church was also awarded a new five star rating in February.

4. Springwell Methodist Church

Springwell Methodist Church was also awarded a new five star rating in February. | Google

