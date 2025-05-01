Every new hygiene rating given to businesses in and around Sunderland in April

The team at Sunderland City Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for Wearside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across April 2025.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Chapel of Light Sunderland's Chapel of Light in Southwick has a new five star rating following a recent inspection. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Reg Vardy Cafe The University of Sunderland's Reg Vardy Cafe has a new five star hygiene rating. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Kylin Oriental Kylin Oriental restaurant on Windlass Lane in Washington has a new five star hygiene rating. Photo: Google Photo Sales