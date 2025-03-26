JD Wetherspoon pubs in Tyne and Wear to lose popular menu items

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 26th Mar 2025, 17:04 BST

JD Wetherspoon is revising its menu, with popular meat dishes to be removed from pubs in the North East.

Wetherspoon will remove three of its popular dishes this May as part of its menu update.

Customers at the pub chain - known by many as Spoons - will not be able to order steak, gammon or mixed grills from May 14 and, as a result, Wetherspoons will no longer run its Tuesday Steak Club deal.

The changes will affect branches across the UK, including the Tyne and Wear locations below.

1. The Quayside

2. The Wouldhave, South Shields

3. The Wild Boar, Frederick Place, Houghton

4. The Keel Row

