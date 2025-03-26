Wetherspoon will remove three of its popular dishes this May as part of its menu update.

Customers at the pub chain - known by many as Spoons - will not be able to order steak, gammon or mixed grills from May 14 and, as a result, Wetherspoons will no longer run its Tuesday Steak Club deal.

The changes will affect branches across the UK, including the Tyne and Wear locations below.