These are all the Greggs with extended opening hours across Sunderland. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

Every Greggs in and around Sunderland with late night options as part of the company's new campaign

The North East based bakery has announced selected shops will be open into the evenings.

By Jason Button
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:25 pm

This month Greggs has announced it will be allowing selected stores across the UK extended hours in order to take advantage of new items on the menu of the bakery chain.

Customisable pizzas, and sides including potato wedges, chicken bites and goujons as well as a series of warm desserts will be available after 4pm in various stores including a number across Wearside.

If you want to try out the new menu or simply need a late evening bite to eat, these are all the Greggs sites in and around Sunderland open into the night.

1. Springwell Road

Greggs' Springwell Road site will be open until 8pm every day.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Peel Retail Park, Washington

The Greggs at Peel Retail park in Washington will remain open until 8:30pm every day.

Photo: Google

3. Hylton Riverside Retail Park

The bakery's Hylton Riverside Retail Park site will be open until 8:30pm from Monday to Saturday and open until 6:30pm on Sundays.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. The Bridges

Greggs' cafe in the eastern end of The Bridges will remain open until 8pm on Thursdays, 5pm on Sundays and 6pm for the remainder of the week.

Photo: Stu Norton

