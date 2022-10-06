Every Greggs in and around Sunderland with late night options as part of the company's new campaign

This month Greggs has announced it will be allowing selected stores across the UK extended hours in order to take advantage of new items on the menu of the bakery chain.

Customisable pizzas, and sides including potato wedges, chicken bites and goujons as well as a series of warm desserts will be available after 4pm in various stores including a number across Wearside.

If you want to try out the new menu or simply need a late evening bite to eat, these are all the Greggs sites in and around Sunderland open into the night.

1. Springwell Road Greggs' Springwell Road site will be open until 8pm every day. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Peel Retail Park, Washington The Greggs at Peel Retail park in Washington will remain open until 8:30pm every day. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Hylton Riverside Retail Park The bakery's Hylton Riverside Retail Park site will be open until 8:30pm from Monday to Saturday and open until 6:30pm on Sundays. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. The Bridges Greggs' cafe in the eastern end of The Bridges will remain open until 8pm on Thursdays, 5pm on Sundays and 6pm for the remainder of the week. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales