Every Greggs in and around Sunderland with late night options as part of the company's new campaign
The North East based bakery has announced selected shops will be open into the evenings.
This month Greggs has announced it will be allowing selected stores across the UK extended hours in order to take advantage of new items on the menu of the bakery chain.
Customisable pizzas, and sides including potato wedges, chicken bites and goujons as well as a series of warm desserts will be available after 4pm in various stores including a number across Wearside.
If you want to try out the new menu or simply need a late evening bite to eat, these are all the Greggs sites in and around Sunderland open into the night.
