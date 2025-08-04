English Curry Awards: The best Indian restaurants and curry houses across England named - full list
- The English Curry Awards is now in its 14th year
- Restaurants and takeaways across the country will be recognised for their work
- The ceremony will be held on Monday August 11
Oceanic Awards has announced the finalists for the 14th English Curry Awards 2025, with many incredible restaurants and takeaways across the UK in with a chance of taking home a prestigious title.
The awards shine a spotlight on the talent, dedication and quality of restaurants, takeaways and individuals thriving in Britain's curry industry.
The winners will be announced in a celebratory event on Monday August 11, 2025, which will be held at Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.
A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards 2025 said: “These awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.
The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”
Here is the full list of every finalist for the English Curry Awards 2025:
Curry Restaurant of the Year
North West
- Aroma Asian Restaurant, Burnley
- Shamoli, Knutsford
- Barlick Raj Balti, Barnoldswick
- Maryport Tandoori, Maryport
- Royal Balti House, Bolton
- Buraq, Kirkham
- Curry Cottage, Sale
- Bombay Lounge, Winsford
- Freya’s Grill, Darwen
North East
- Soho Tavern, Gateshead
- Sher Khan, Alnwick
- Babaji, Sunderland
- Abdullahs Restaurant, Rising Bridge
- Light of Asia, Redcar
- The Magna Tandoori, Berwick-upon-Tweed
- Yuvraaj Restaurant, Sunderland
Yorkshire and the Humber
- Parmars Indian Restaurant & Bar, Liversedge
- Bombay Spice, York
- Khandan Restaurant, Wellingborough
- Mastabs, Skipton
- Bengal Lounge, Wetherby
- Cinnamon Lounge, Wakefield
- Spice Culture, Harrogate
- Syhiba Restaurant, Wakefield
- Atithi, York
- De Baga Restaurant, Leeds
- Shalimar Restaurant, Harrogate
East Midlands
- Avatar Dining, Market Harborough
- Everest Lounge, Market Harborough
- Gandhi, Derby
- Heat Indian Restaurant, Loughborough
- Aangan, Derby
- Alleppey Kitchen, Chesterfield
- Eastern Spice, Loughborough
- Chettinad Restaurant, Leicester
- Herb, Leicester
- Heritage India, Leicester
West Midlands
- Alessi Indian Restaurant, Stoke On Trent
- KAYAL, Leamington Spa
- Gandhi Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Stoke on Trent
- New Royal Balti, Stoke-on-Trent
- Alessi Indian Restaurant, Stoke-On-Trent
- Vivaanta, Warwick
- Indian Palace, Burton Upon Trent
- Gurkha 1816, Wednesbury
- Lavang, Solihull
- Streetly Balti, Sutton Coldfield
East of England
- Lalbagh Indian Restaurant, Cambridge
- Spice Valley, Norwich
- Mughal Knight, Clare, Suffolk
- Pipasha Restaurant, Cambridge
- Cafe Marsala, Eaton Bray
- House of Spice, Haslingfield
- Kandan Restaurant, Wellingborough
- Namaste Village, Norwich
- Zara, Shelford
- Taj Tandoori, Cambridge
South East
- Spice Route, Andover
- Spicy Tadka Indian Restaurant, Basingstoke
- The Indian queen, Banbury
- 3 Rooms Indian Restaurant, Chertsey
- Spices and Spirits, Basingstoke
- Namaste Punjab, Chichester
- Dipalee Lounge, Buckingham
- Indian Fusion, Lyndhurst
- Kappad South Indian Dining, High Wycombe
- RajBhuj Indian Restaurant, Aylesbury
South West
- Turmeric Kitchen, Taunton
- Bhoomi Kitchen, Cheltenham
- Mezbaan, Tewkesbury
- Mattancherry, Taunton
- Indian Enroute, Gloucester
- Eastern Eye, Newton Abbot
- Indian Enroute Street Food, Gloucester
- Indian Kitchen, Westbury on Trym
- Prithvi, Cheltenham
Best of Newcastle
- My Delhi Newcastle
- Sachins
- Simla Restaurant
- Sanskrit Newcastle
- Hyderabadi Kitchen
- Pinaki
- Dakwala Bombay Canteen
- Rani Indian Restaurant
- Dosa Kitchen
- Dabbawal High Bridge
Best of Manchester
- Spice n Spirits
- Indian Affair
- Ziya Asian Grill
- NOIR Manchester
- Indique
- Bardez
- Wah Ji Wah
- Sanskruti Restaurant
- Kerala Curry House
- Rajdoot Tandoori
Best of Leeds
- Indian Pakwaan
- Mumtaz
- Shabab Indian Restaurant
- Aarti Indian Restaurant
- Bombay 2 Goa Restaurant
- Bagaara
- Bukhara
- Jodhpur
- Bengal Brasserie
- Dastaan
Best of Liverpool
- Da Mount Gurkha
- Ikkayees Indian Restaurant
- Sultan’s Palace
- Holdi Bar
- Bundobust
- Spice Bloom Indian Restaurant
- Light of Bengal
- Delhi House
- EastZEast
- Akshaya – The Picture Drome
Best of Sheffield
- Prithiraj
- Urban Choola
- Maveli
- Bay Of Bengal
- Lavang
- Ashoka
- 7 Spices Balti
- Viraaj
- The Chakra Lounge
- Butlers Balti House
Best of Nottingham
- Lime Indian Restaurant & Takeaway
- NawaabSaab
- Bombay Delicatessen
- Chaska
- Calcutta Club
- Akshaya Indian Restaurant
- Tipu Sultan Nottingham
- Anoki Restaurant
- Lagan Tapas
- Masala Junction Restaurant
- Best of Birmingham
- Spice NATION’S
- Omar Khayam
- Titash
- Vakas Balti
- Opheem
- BLANC NRI Birmingham Indian Cuisine
- Asha’s Fine Dining Indian Restaurant
- Mughal-e-Azam Restaurant
- Tipu Sultan
- Qavali Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
Best of Southampton
- Mint Lounge
- Késarum Indian Restaurant
- Padharo Indian Restaurant
- Sanjha
- Dhaba
- Jehangir Restaurant
- Bayleaf Kitchen
- Bombay Spice
- Coriander Lounge Indian Restaurant
- Everest Cuisine
Best of London
- Masala Inn
- Vijay India Restaurant
- Taste of Jaipur
- Maharaja of India
- Indian Lounge
- Muhib Indian Cuisine
- Taste of India
- Tajmahal Indian Cuisine
- The India
- Yatri Indian Restaurant
Nepalese Restaurant of the Year
- Taste of Himalayan, Rowley Regis
- Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant, Southport
- Gurkha Majestic, Droitwich
- Himalayan restaurant and Bar, Leamington Spa
- Yak Yeti Yak, Bath
- The Gurkha Restaurant, Chelmsford
- Everest Gurkha Nepalese Restaurant, York
- Crossed Khukris Gurkha Restaurant, Nuneaton
- Gurkha Royale Restaurant & Bar, Windsor
- Gurkha 1816, Wednesbury
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year
- Basmati Restaurant, Birmingham
- Ahar Restaurant, Whitley Bay
- Namaste Bengal, Pickering
- Bengal Brasserie, Leeds
- Bangla restaurant, Batley
- Poncho Khana Restaurant, Birmingham
- Bengal Lounge, Cambridge
- Bengal Kitchen, Derby
- Bay of Bengal, Sheffield
- Barton Bangla Brasserie, Preston
South Indian Restaurant of the Year
- Kayal, Leicester
- Dosapark, Cirencester
- Chennai Parotta, Birmingham
- Vaibhavam South Indian, Birmingham
- SADHYA, Wellingborough
- Dosa Kingdom, Hove
- Dosa Darlings, Oxford
- Chennai Dosa, Birmingham
- Koinonia South Indian Restaurant, Newark
- NALAAS South Indian Restaurant, Derby
Afghani Restaurant of the Year
- Afghan Cuisine Restaurant, Manchester
- Afghan Palace Restaurant, Stoke-on-Trent
- Hawasana Afghan Restaurant, Stoke-on-Trent
- Kabul Karahi & Grill, Manchester
- Kabul Darbar, Birmingham
- Kabuli, Birmingham
- Ashna Kebab, Leicester
- CHARSI DERA, Birmingham
- Royal Shinwari, Birmingham
- My Kabul Restaurant, Birmingham
Pakistani Restaurant of the Year
- Lala’s Restaurant, Leeds
- Lahori Dhaba, Bradford
- Lahori Nazara, Manchester
- Butt Karahi, Heckmondwike
- Karachi Restaurant, Bradford
- Ayaans, Bolton
- Chandni Restaurants, Manchester
- Alamgir, Birmingham
- Apna Lahore, Birmingham
- Royal Punjab Restaurant, Walsall
Indian Restaurant of the Year
- Masala City, Chichester
- Usha, Burnley
- Bombay Spice, York
- La Sun, South Shields
- SADHYA, Wellingborough
- Jasmine Indian Cuisine, Milton Keynes
- Saffron Fine Indian Dining, Brackley
- Mem Saab, Leicester
- Navadhanya, Cambridge
- Sher Khan, Alnwick
Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
- Padharo, Southampton
- Tangoe Restaurant, Leicester
- Sanskruti Restaurant, Liverpool
- Bites of India Restaurant, Southampton
- Crispy Dosa Restaurant, Reading
- Madras Flavours Pure Indian, Reading
- VEG DARBAR, Birmingham
- Prashad, Bradford
- Punjabi Pure Veg, Derby
- The Banyan Tree, Peterborough
Cafe Food of the Year
- Karak Chaii, Rugby
- Chai and Curry, Manchester
- Paratha Royale, Manchester
- Paratha Stop, Bolton
- MilJul Chai House, Oldham
- Cha Cha Chai, Manchester
- Chai Shai, Batley
- My Karak Chai, Oldham
- Parantha Corner, Birmingham
- Sizzle Spot, Coventry
Streetfood Restaurant of the Year
- Delhi Wala Food, Leeds
- Chutney Jacks, Winslow
- Twisted Indian Street Food, Blackpool
- This & That, Manchester
- Hungamaa, Manchester
- Crispy Dosa, Windsor
- Kerala Cafe, Coventry
- Tiffin Walay, Birmingham
- Tamatanga, Birmingham
- Zindiya Streatery & Bar, Birmingham
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
- Mem Saab, Leicester
- Ma-Hé Coastal Indian, Leeds
- 400 D C, Sheffield
- Prithvi, Cheltenham
- Turmeric Gold, Coventry
- Itihaas, Birmingham
- The Mahal, Cheltenham
- 70 ONE Restaurant & Lounge, Northampton
- De Laban, Coventry
- Everest Dine, Hinckley
Local Restaurant of the Year
- Gurkha Majestic Dining, Droitwich
- Kolshi premier Indian Restaurant, Warwick
- Himalayan Restaurant & Bar, Leamington Spa
- FAZELEY PARK, Tamworth
- The Indian Queen, Banbury
- My Delhi, Leicester
- Spice Bazzar, Leicester
- Chester’s Lounge, Sunderland
- Viraaj Restaurant, Sheffield
- Mastab’s Restaurant, Skipton
Kitchen of the Year
- Kashmir Restaurant, Rawtenstall
- Soho Tavern, Gateshead
- Aroma, Burnley
- Jaipur, Burnley
- Baloo Northampton, Northampton
- The Verandah Bar, Leicester
- Millennium Balti, Leamington Spa
- Warwick Spice Indian and Bangladeshi Restaurant, Warwick
- Dilshad Indian & Takeaway, Birmingham
- Jilani Majestic Indian Dining, Sudbury
Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year
- Chennai Express, Fleet
- Bombay 8, Warrington
- Paddy’s Marten Inn, Leicester
- Kitchen 26 Family Bar and Restaurant, Leicester
- Chef’s Flavour Restaurant, Leicester
- Drovers Arms, Steppingley
- Avatar, Lutterworth
- Cardamom Indian Cuisine, Alcester
- Meriden Spice, Coventry
- Eastern Balti, Kendal
Customer Service of the Year
- Everest Lounge, Oakham
- Gurkha Imperial Dining, Bromsgrove
- The Lion’s Inn, Coventry
- Vaibhavam South Indian, Birmingham
- 70 ONE Restaurant & Lounge, Northampton
- Daman Samudra Restaurant, Leicester
- Mowgli Street Food, Beverley
- Abdal’s Kitchen, Ulceby
- The Mayfair, Messingham
- Elach, Gainsborough
Customer Favourite of the Year
- International Restaurant, Bradford
- Bangla lounge Restaurant, Birstall Batley
- Buraq Kirkham, Preston
- Samrat Indian Dining Room, Seaham
- Sherkhan Alnwick, Alnwick
- The Madras Restaurant, Hull
- Agrah, Cleethorpes
- IndianHouse, Huddersfield
- The Indian Feast, Leeds
- Indian Tiffin Room, Leeds
Takeaway of the Year
- Masala Bay Takeaway, Kent
- Samuel’s Indian, Sale
- Hawali Indian Takeaway, Padiham
- RIZQ flavours of India, Sunderland
- Chutney Express Takeaway, Birmingham
- Master Chef Indian Takeaway, Luton
- Chutney Express, Birmingham
- Bhaji Fresh Takeaway, Warrington
- Cheadle Spice, Stoke-On-Trent
- Curry Garden Takeaway, Ipswich
Takeaway and Delivery of the Year
- Dilshad Tandoori, Stakeford
- Forhans, Sunderland
- Future Balti, Bradford
- Imran’s Takeaway, Huddersfield
- Nawaab King of Spices, Sunderland
- Paprika, Huddersfield
- Shagoor, Burnley
- Taj Spice, Menston, Ilkley
- Waterhead Tandoori Takeaway, Oldham
Curry Champions of the Year
- Spice Garden, South Shields
- Spicy Squirrel, Coventry
- Radhuni Lounge Restaurant, Princes Risborough
- Varanasi, Birmingham
- Delhi 6 Restaurant, Sutton Coldfield
- Sabi’s Kitchen, Birmingham
- Raja Monkey, Birmingham
- Gongura Indian Resto, Leicester
- Lighthouse Indian Paradise, Leicester
- Akbars, Blackburn
Outstanding Restaurant of the Year
- Banarasi, Newcastle Under Lyme
- Bengal Lounge, Wetherby
- Calcutta Club, Nottingham
- Jashir, Oakham
- 1498 The Spice Affair, Peterborough
- Punjabi Tarka, Coventry
- Bikaneri Bar & Restaurant, Hinckley
- Jee Ja Jee’s, Derby
- Five Rivers, Leamington Spa
- Cochin Fort, Nottingham
Curry Kings and Queens of the Year
- Akbars
- Kebabish Original
- Aagrah
- Madhu’s
- Shalimar
- Bundobast
- Saravana Bhawan
- Anokhi
- Shimlas
- Mowgli Street Food
For more information on the English Curry Awards, please visit its Facebook page here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.