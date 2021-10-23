Sunderland remains a fantastic place for a cheap night out.

Eight of the cheapest pints in Sunderland as pub prices look to rise due to staff and supply issues

Fancy getting your round in and still getting change from £10? Look no further.

By Jason Button
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 10:49 am

Prices of a cold, refreshing pint are set to rise by up to 30p across the UK due to supply shortages, but that shouldn’t mean the North East – the home of cheap drinks – should lose its crown.

With one drink per pub, these are the cheapest pints you can find across Sunderland from our research.

1. John Smiths - The William Jameson

The nationwide chain is always a good option if you're looking to keep to a tight budget, and that has shown with number one on this list. Visitors can pick up a pint of John Smiths at the Fawcett Street venue for £1.89.

2. Bud Light - Victors

From a current Wetherspoons to a former one, and Victors is home to the second cheapest pint in the city. The Low Row boozer offers a pint of Bud Light for £2.10.

3. Woodpecker - Yates'

The corner of Fawcett Street and Holmeside seems to be a hotspot for budget drinks with Yates' having the option of a £2.15 pint of Woodpecker Cider.

4. John Smiths - The Borough

The city centre pub has been a constant presence on Park Lane for decades, and the pub seems to be keeping to the old school prices with a pint of John Smiths costing £2.15.

