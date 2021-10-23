Eight of the cheapest pints in Sunderland as pub prices look to rise due to staff and supply issues

Prices of a cold, refreshing pint are set to rise by up to 30p across the UK due to supply shortages, but that shouldn’t mean the North East – the home of cheap drinks – should lose its crown.
With one drink per pub, these are the cheapest pints you can find across Sunderland from our research.
1. John Smiths - The William Jameson
The nationwide chain is always a good option if you're looking to keep to a tight budget, and that has shown with number one on this list. Visitors can pick up a pint of John Smiths at the Fawcett Street venue for £1.89.
2. Bud Light - Victors
From a current Wetherspoons to a former one, and Victors is home to the second cheapest pint in the city. The Low Row boozer offers a pint of Bud Light for £2.10.
3. Woodpecker - Yates'
The corner of Fawcett Street and Holmeside seems to be a hotspot for budget drinks with Yates' having the option of a £2.15 pint of Woodpecker Cider.
4. John Smiths - The Borough
The city centre pub has been a constant presence on Park Lane for decades, and the pub seems to be keeping to the old school prices with a pint of John Smiths costing £2.15.
