Eight cosy pubs to visit across Sunderland this winter

Whether you are looking for a quiet evening out with a few drinks or a rest from Christmas shopping around the city, Sunderland has some lovely pubs to settle in this winter.
These are some of our favourite cosy pubs on Wearside for you to get warm and enjoy a drink or two while the weather remains cold and wet.
1. Ship Isis
ALways warm, welcoming and full of fantastic drink options, the Ship ISIS is perfect for a cold day on Wearside. The historic boozer also offers some of the best pizzas across Sunderland thanks to a collaboration with Wildfire Pizza.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. The Dun Cow
The Dun Cow on Hight Street West can be a haven on cold, wet and windy trips into town. The old school pub is like a different world compared to the outside elements we experience throughout winter.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Kings Arms
Beach Street's Kings Arms may be out the way of the city centre, but the small nature of the pub gives it a real community feeling on cold evenings.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Chaplains
Chaplains in the city centre can be ideal for the winter. With so many tight corners, it's easy to get settled into a cosy booth and stay for a few drinks.
Photo: Google